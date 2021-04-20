Bills GM Beane: Not 'ideal' to pick up 5th-year options for Allen, Edmunds without extensions

The Buffalo Bills must exercise the fifth-year options for 2018 first-round picks ﻿Josh Allen﻿ and Tremaine Edmunds by the May 3rd deadline.

Both key members of the Bills' playoff team, it should be a no-brainer for Buffalo to pick up the options. A change in the collective bargaining agreement makes the fifth year guaranteed the moment it is exercised. In the previous CBA, the options were guaranteed for injury only.

Allen's fifth-year option is worth $23.106 million, while Edmunds comes in at $12.716 million.

As Buffalo GM Brandon Beane explained on Tuesday, the Bills utilizing the fifth-year options on Allen and Edmunds would hopefully be placeholders as a prelude to extensions for one or both of their key starters. The salary-cap implications of keeping both players on the fifth-year option in a 2022 year that could still see the cap not leap exponentially would be tough to maneuver.

"The short answer is, we're going to wait until after the draft to figure that out," Beane said when asked about picking up the fifth-year options. "We've had some discussions, but really, that'll be front and center as soon as the draft is done.

"The hard part of this year is going to be, the cap has gone down, (we) don't know exactly where it's going to be next year, probably not a huge increase. Josh's number is in the 20s because of a Pro Bowl. Tremaine has made a couple Pro Bowls, he's pushing 13. You can't really be flexible with those cap numbers, so we got to make sure if we pick them both up that we're going to have close to 35 million space in next year's cap. It's not an ideal scenario from that to pick them both up and not extend them, so we just got to figure out how to make that work in our system. But we'll have that answer once the draft is over."

While he didn't say it outright, the underlying point behind Beane's comment is that getting extensions done with their former first-round picks to lower their salary-cap figure is the ideal road. Those sorts of deals, especially when it comes to quarterbacks, take time. Usually, we don't see massive deals come in for QBs like Allen until closer to training camp.

All offseason, both Allen and the Bills brass have been confident an extension will get done in due time. The possibility of Buffalo waiting through the fifth-year option, then using the franchise tag, isn't desirable for either party, but it's a noted possibility if necessary. For the Bills, that means the next two years come with larger salary-cap hits and eventually losing leverage -- as we saw with the Cowboys and Dak Prescott﻿. For Allen, his recent comment about the franchise tag was simply, "eww."