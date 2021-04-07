Bills QB Josh Allen's thoughts on franchise tag: 'Eww' 

﻿Josh Allen﻿'s seemingly unprecedented improvement in 2020 put the Buffalo Bills quarterback on the path to a massive payday as he becomes eligible for a new contract extension this offseason.

One of the NFL's premier young talents, Allen isn't fretting about the future. The QB joined "10 Questions with Kyle Brandt" and reiterated being patient about a long-term contract.

"When it happens, it happens," Allen repeated a familiar refrain we've heard from both sides this offseason.

Pushed further, Allen admitted that, obviously, getting something done sooner rather than later would be ideal, but he's not wasting his time campaigning for a new contract.

"There's a lot of different ways you can go about it," Allen told Brandt. "Honestly, I love playing football. I want to listen and be engaged in the contract talks. Ultimately that's why you pay your agents, and that why you hire a guy like (Bills GM) Brandon Beane and (assistant GM) Joe Schoen, and the front office guys and what they do. They'll iron out the details, and if we can get to something soon, I'd obviously love to be locked down in Buffalo for a very long time. It's a place that I call home. I love being there. I love the fan base. I love the city. It's everything that I want, is there. If they called up and wanted to talk tomorrow, I'd be willing, but we'll see. We'll cross that bridge when we get there."

Neither the Bills nor Allen have seemed antsy to get a long-term extension done right now. Usually, these big extensions come for quarterbacks later in the summer, after the front office has taken care of its responsibilities in the draft.

Allen deftly declined to comment when asked about Beane's quote.