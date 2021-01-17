Bills fans donate to Lamar Jackson's favorite charity after QB exits Buffalo's win over Ravens

Jackson, who exited Saturday's loss with a concussion in the third quarter and did not return, donated $25,000 to the organization in 2018, a sum that was enough to feed 250 children for an entire year.

Donating to a charity of a player's preference is nothing new to Bills boosters. In Jan. 2018, Buffalo fans were responsible for raising more than $415,000 for the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation after then-Bengals QB ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ threw a TD pass to ﻿Tyler Boyd﻿ to knock the Ravens out of playoff contention and send the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. Just this season, after quarterback ﻿Josh Allen﻿ played one day after his grandmother's death in November, Bills fans began donating in $17 increments (Allen's number) to the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo in her name; over $1 million has since been raised, and a wing in the hospital has named in Allen's grandmother's honor.