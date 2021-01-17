Around the NFL

Bills fans donate to Lamar Jackson's favorite charity after QB exits Buffalo's win over Ravens

Published: Jan 17, 2021 at 12:36 PM
Jeremy Bergman

Bills Mafia is at it again.

Fresh off their team's second home postseason win is as many weeks after a quarter-century drought, Bills fans were feeling extra generous Saturday, as they are wont to feel. This time, following Buffalo's 17-3 win over ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿'s Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round, the Western New York supporters sought out one of the Ravens QB's preferred charities to show their appreciation for his effort with donations.

Bills supporters targeted Blessings in a Backpack, a non-profit charity based out of Louisville, Kentucky -- where Jackson went to college -- that works to ensure children who are fed through federal programs during the week don't go hungry on weekends.

Jackson, who exited Saturday's loss with a concussion in the third quarter and did not return, donated $25,000 to the organization in 2018, a sum that was enough to feed 250 children for an entire year.

Donating to a charity of a player's preference is nothing new to Bills boosters. In Jan. 2018, Buffalo fans were responsible for raising more than $415,000 for the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation after then-Bengals QB ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ threw a TD pass to ﻿Tyler Boyd﻿ to knock the Ravens out of playoff contention and send the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. Just this season, after quarterback ﻿Josh Allen﻿ played one day after his grandmother's death in November, Bills fans began donating in $17 increments (Allen's number) to the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo in her name; over $1 million has since been raised, and a wing in the hospital has named in Allen's grandmother's honor.

After being shut out of the playoffs for nearly two decades, out of the AFC title game for a quarter-century and out of Bills Stadium for the entire 2020 regular season, Bills Mafia is making its presence felt -- in the bleachers and in schools across the country.

