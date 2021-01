Bills fans donate to Lamar Jackson's favorite charity after QB exits Buffalo's win over Ravens

Jackson, who exited Saturday's loss with a concussion in the third quarter and did not return, donated $25,000 to the organization in 2018, a sum that was enough to feed 250 children for an entire year.

Donating to a charity of a player's preference is nothing new to Bills boosters. In Jan. 2018, Buffalo fans were responsible for raising more than $415,000 for the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation after then-Bengals QB Andy Dalton threw a TD pass to Tyler Boyd to knock the Ravens out of playoff contention and send the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. Just this season, after quarterback Josh Allen played one day after his grandmother's death in November, Bills fans began donating in $17 increments (Allen's number) to the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo in her name; over $1 million has since been raised, and a wing in the hospital has named in Allen's grandmother's honor.