Bills clinch first playoff spot since '99 with Ravens loss

The Bills will take on the third-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS. Whether they will have running back LeSean McCoy available is not yet known. McCoy suffered a sprained ankle during Buffalo's win in Miami. While his X-ray results were negative, his status for next week is unclear. Buffalo will need all the firepower it can muster to take down Jacksonville's league-best defense.