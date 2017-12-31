Around the NFL

Bills clinch first playoff spot since '99 with Ravens loss

Published: Dec 31, 2017 at 11:58 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Buffalo Bills are back in the postseason, improbably.

Buffalo snuck into the sixth seed on Sunday, thanks to their 22-16 win over the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati's late 31-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd's 49-yard touchdown catch-and-run with 44 seconds left knocked Baltimore out of the postseason and broke Buffalo's playoff curse.

The Bills, already in the Hard Rock Stadium locker room following their win, celebrated accordingly:

This is Buffalo's first postseason appearance since 1999.

The Bills will take on the third-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS. Whether they will have running back LeSean McCoy available is not yet known. McCoy suffered a sprained ankle during Buffalo's win in Miami. While his X-ray results were negative, his status for next week is unclear. Buffalo will need all the firepower it can muster to take down Jacksonville's league-best defense.

Buffalo's march to the postseason was unexpected to say the least. At one point, first-year coach Sean McDermott benched starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor for rookie Nathan Peterman; five Chargers interceptions later, McDermott reversed course, but the Bills' season seemed lost. After that defeat to Los Angeles, though, Buffalo rattled off four wins in their final six games, losing only to the New England Patriots, twice.

Now, thanks to a miracle run in Baltimore from a man named Boyd, Buffalo has a chance to make their own improbable run in the postseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Patriots HC Jerod Mayo in introduction: I'm 'not trying' to be Bill Belichick

Jerod Mayo was introduced as the new head coach of the New England Patriots, but made it clear that though he respects his time playing for and coaching under Bill Belichick, he's not trying to be Bill, he's going to be Jerod. 
news

Saints GM on decision to retain HC Dennis Allen: Bill Belichick, Tom Landry struggled at beginning 

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis invoked the names of multiple Hall of Fame head coaches to explain the decision to retain Dennis Allen as head coach for the 2024 season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles center Jason Kelce on retirement: Will announce decision on future 'when it's time'

Though it appeared Jason Kelce's NFL career had come to a close after 13 seasons, he is not making the decision official just yet. The veteran Philadelphia Eagles center said Wednesday on his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast that he has not made a decision on the future of his NFL playing career, despite what earlier reports had indicated.
news

Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles: Buccaneers have 'gotten stronger' since Week 6 loss to Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' postseason revenge tour hits Motown for the Divisional Round. Head coach Todd Bowles' club avenged an early season thumping at the hands of Philadelphia by embarrassing the Eagles in the Wild Card round. The Bucs will get another shot at revenging a regular season loss Sunday against the Lions.
news

Ravens defense ready to face 'a whole different' C.J. Stroud than the one they saw in Week 1 

The Baltimore Ravens gave C.J. Stroud a rude welcome to his NFL career in Week 1, blasting the rookie QB making his first start and routing the Houston Texans 25-9 at M&T Bank Stadium. Since then, all Stroud has done is scorch defenses. Ravens defenders know they will face a much different Stroud than the one they battered in Week 1.
news

Buffalo bracing for more heavy snow with lake-effect warning in place ahead of Sunday's Bills-Chiefs showdown

After having their Super Wild Card win over the Steelers moved from Sunday to Monday due to heavy snowstorms, the region is set to get battered again this week. 
news

Browns make assistant coaching changes following playoff run

The Browns have fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney will not be retained, while offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt remains under contract with no final decision made, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. 
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's touchdown stands as highlight of 'Hard Knocks' season finale

As seen on the finale for "Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins," wide receiver Tyreek Hill would provide the biggest highlight for his squad in his return to Kansas City, racing for a 53-yard touchdown reception against the Chiefs.
news

John Schneider is in charge of coaching staff, personnel for first time as Seahawks GM

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed during a Tuesday news conference that for the first time in his career he will have authority over both the team's coaching staff and all football personnel matters.
news

Commanders GM Adam Peters discusses upcoming HC search, building team around 'cornerstone' players

Speaking for the first time since being named the new general manager of the Washington Commanders, Adam Peters discussed the challenge ahead for him and the new ownership group to lead the team through a rebuild and into what they hope can be a new era of football in the D.C. area.
news

Rams TE Tyler Higbee tore ACL in Sunday's season-ending loss to Lions

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee tore is ACL in Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.