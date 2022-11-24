Bills CB Tre'Davious White active for first time since tearing ACL last Thanksgiving

The Buffalo Bills, already boasting a top-five scoring defense and a 7-3 record, will have their best cornerback returning for a matchup against the Detroit Lions to kick off inaugural John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.

Tre’Davious White will be active for the first time all season. His full-circle return comes a year removed from tearing his ACL last Thanksgiving against the New Orleans Saints.

White started this season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and was activated at the beginning of November, but it took him nearly the rest of the month to fight his way back onto the field.

It was a luxury Buffalo (7-3) could afford as the club worked its way to a tie for the second-best record in the AFC, and White's return is now a blessing the Bills will count on as they aim for their third straight AFC East crown.

White is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro with 16 career interceptions, five fumble recoveries and three sacks in his first five seasons.

He'll provide a massive boost against a surprisingly dangerous Lions team that has won three consecutive games and sits in the top 10 in points scored and yards gained.