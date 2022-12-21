Around the NFL

Bills bracing for another bad-weather game as potential bomb cyclone set to hit Chicago

Published: Dec 21, 2022 at 08:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Bad weather seems to be following the Buffalo Bills around in 2022.

In Week 11, a snowstorm forced Buffalo to move a home game against Cleveland to Detroit. Last week, the Bills dealt with cold and late snow in a win over the Dolphins.

Heading to Chicago to face the Bears in Week 16, there is more brutal weather on tap.

A winter storm is barreling toward Chicago this weekend that has the chance to grow into a potential bomb cyclone, per The Weather Channel. Heavy snowfall is expected Thursday into Friday. Even if it dissipates before Saturday's Bills-Bears game, continuations are expected to be ruthless. Current forecasts call for a high in the single digits with winds between 20 to 30 mph and gusts reaching over 40 mph.

Last week, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said the Bills prepared two game plans against Miami in the event snow affected play. He'll do likewise heading to Chicago.

"It'll be kind of similar to this week. We'll do the same thing just so we're not putting ourselves in tough situations," Dorsey said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "We always try and make sure we've got those contingency plans."

Against the Dolphins, the snow didn't begin streaming until late in the contest, but the Bills were prepared to adjust gears if needed.

"For last week, if there was snow accumulating on the ground, certain cuts with the receivers and tight ends we didn't want to make in fear of going down and throwing the ball to a DB or something like that," Dorsey said. "So, we took our game plan that we had and then we just cut out certain things and had those (new plays) in case we needed it for footing reasons more so than anything."

Snow isn't expected to linger into Saturday afternoon, but high winds could wreak havoc on passing the ball, particularly for a team that likes to stretch the field with Josh Allen's big arm.

"If it's a high wind game, we'll do the same thing and have a separate game plan if the wind is affecting us so we can go to those things that we feel better about in the wind," Dorsey said.

The Bills can clinch the AFC East with a win over Chicago or a Dolphins loss to Green Bay in Week 16.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame RB, Steelers legend Franco Harris

The NFL community was shocked and saddened Wednesday by the death of Hall of Fame running back and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris at the age of 72.

news

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan wary of resting healthy players ahead of postseason

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up the NFC West title last week and are likely locked into the No. 2 or 3 seed in the conference, but coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't plan on resting his starters multiple games down the stretch.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Bills QB Josh Allen highlight Players of the Week

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, Minnesota signal-caller Kirk Cousins had huge outings on Saturday that translated to Players of the Week honors on Wednesday.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones on Year 4 improvement: 'I have gotten a better idea of what wins in the NFL'

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones says "he's gotten a better idea of what wins in the NFL" as his 8-5-1 squad travels to Minnesota in Week 16.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on 'Immaculate Reception' at 50: 'The most significant play in the history of the game'

The most memorable touchdown of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' career turns 50 this week, and current Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin champions the impact the play still has, as is evidenced by his players' knowledge of it.

news

Ravens claim WR Sammy Watkins; Devin Duvernay (foot) placed on IR

Sammy Watkins has been claimed by the Ravens in a timely addition as it comes on the same day wideout Devin Duvernay (foot) was placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) in line to start Saturday vs. Raiders

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he anticipates rookie QB Kenny Pickett to start vs. the Raiders after missing last week's game due to a concussion.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson to start vs. Jaguars with Mike White (ribs) not cleared for contact

Zach Wilson will remain the New York Jets starting quarterback Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per head coach Robert Saleh.

news

Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) off injured reserve

The Eagles on Tuesday announced TE Dallas Goedert has been activated from injured reserve, clearing a path toward him playing in Saturday's showdown with the Cowboys.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE