Around the NFL

Billick: Buccaneers are team Panthers should fear

Published: Nov 29, 2015 at 01:07 AM

Which team could actually take the Panthers?

The NFL's surprise undefeated team is taking on all competitors this season, but still have five games to go before ending the regular season in perfect stride.

The GameDay First crew debated which teams the Panthers should fear the most, with only one person, Brian Billick, listing a club left on Carolina's remaining schedule.

"I'm going to say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," Billick said. "They have suddenly and quietly become the second-ranked rushing team in the National Football League with Doug Martin. This is the defense we thought we were going to get last year from Lovie Smith. And obviously Jameis Winston is beginning to show that stride. The game is not too big for him, yeah he's thrown nine interceptions, but four of them came in one game. If you take the one game away, he has really shown that his ability to get the ball down the field - he's got the big receivers and you add Doug Martin in the running game with the big receivers Evans and Vincent Jackson on the outside, watch out for those Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

Michael Robinson, a former Seahawks fullback, listed the Seahawks. Despite the fact that Carolina already beat Seattle this season, Robinson thought that Russell Wilson's mobility would be too much if there was a round two.

Billick's pick is interesting in that it is the last game on Carolina's schedule this season. Would Ron Rivera entertain resting Cam Newton that week? He's obviously the most important player on that team and possibly in the league right now. And could the Panthers beat Tampa Bay with Derek Anderson behind center?

Rivera will gladly cross that bridge when he gets there.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

QB Nick Foles expected to sign with Colts, reunite with Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts and QB Nick Foles are working on a deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday afternoon.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 20

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday the signings of tight end Jelani Woods and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann to finalize their 2022 draft class.

news

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell satisfied by QB Kellen Mond's spring performance entering Year 2

New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell gives his initial assessment of Kellen Mond as the quarterback prepares for Year 2.

news

Green Bay WR coach Jason Vrable: Sammy Watkins 'in a good place right now' with Packers

Sammy Watkins' latest stop has him in a new location, but among familiar company. Watkins' position coach, Jason Vrable, doubles as Green Bay's pass game coordinator in 2022. He's bringing with him some familiar terminology from their days spent together in Buffalo, and believes the wide receiver's move to Green Bay will position him for success.

news

Robert Woods feeling 'really, really good' in injury recovery, excited to get going with Titans

Robert Woods watched his Rams teammates win a Super Bowl without him. Then the Rams signed his replacement and shipped him to Tennessee. It would be understandable if the veteran wide receiver was a little bitter or slow to adjust to his new environment. Instead, Woods is feeling slightly impatient in his return from season-ending knee surgery.

news

Carson Wentz: Split from Colts 'kinda came out of left field'

Newly acquired Commanders QB Carson Wentz reflects on the comments made by Colts owner Jim Irsay followed by the end of the 2021 season.

news

Jets CB D.J. Reed believes Sauce Gardner hype: 'He's everything that the media is saying he is'

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and the first selection of a celebrated Jets rookie class, CB Sauce Gardner is already impressing a veteran Jets teammate.

news

Eagles WR Quez Watkins 'loved' trade for A.J. Brown: 'My role is not going to change -- I'm going to continue to do what I do'

Even with the addition of A.J. Brown, Eagles WR Quez Watkins doesn't expect his role to change after a promising 2021 season.

news

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka calling plays in practice; decision on games TBD

As of now, it remains to be announced who will be calling plays for the Daniel Jones-led Giants offense as Mike Kafka is currently handling the duties at practice, but no decision has been made for games.

news

Bobby Wagner on acclimating with Rams: 'In order to lead, you've got to learn how they do things'

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is on a mission to become a respected leader for his new team, and the six-time All-Pro is making his presence felt early in the offseason programs to ensure he's acclimated properly.

news

Packers QB coach Tom Clements: Aaron Rodgers 'doesn't need reps at this time of year'

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers' absence from voluntary offseason workouts is hardly of any concern in the eyes of new offensive coordinator Tom Clements.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 19

Ravens punter Sam Koch announced his retirement on Thursday after 16 seasons in the NFL.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW