Billick: Buccaneers are team Panthers should fear

"I'm going to say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," Billick said. "They have suddenly and quietly become the second-ranked rushing team in the National Football League with Doug Martin. This is the defense we thought we were going to get last year from Lovie Smith. And obviously Jameis Winston is beginning to show that stride. The game is not too big for him, yeah he's thrown nine interceptions, but four of them came in one game. If you take the one game away, he has really shown that his ability to get the ball down the field - he's got the big receivers and you add Doug Martin in the running game with the big receivers Evans and Vincent Jackson on the outside, watch out for those Tampa Bay Buccaneers."