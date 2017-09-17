Big Ben, Bryant lead Steelers to win over Vikings

The rust was off Martavis Bryant, and the speedy wideout showed he's a difference-maker when he's on the field. Bryant corralled several big shots from Big Ben. He took a simple slant to the house for a 27-yard TD, snagged a 51-yard bomb, and caused a huge first-half defensive pass interference. When Bryant is on the field, it completely opens the field. Against a good Vikings defense, Roethlisberger spread the ball around, with six different receivers earning at least four targets. Even while winning by 17 and putting up 335 total yards, there were plenty of plays Pittsburgh left on the field that could have made the score more lopsided. The Steelers' offense feels set to explode soon.