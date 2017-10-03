Big Ben breakout coming? He might 'throw for 500'

The point is that there doesn't seem to be any decline in Roethlisberger's game. There is such a fine line between a 260-yard passing game and a 320-yard game. He still reacts quickly. He still takes his shots (Pittsburgh has two receivers, Brown and Bryant, in the top three in air yards, a metric that helps measure downfield proficiency in an offense). Just because some of them haven't gotten home over four weeks when the team wins three games doesn't mean there's a cause for concern.