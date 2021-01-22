Best NFL fits for BYU quarterback Zach Wilson: Falcons, Panthers make sense

Big-name stars like Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields have long been on the national scene, but there's one prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft's deep quarterback class who didn't emerge until this past season: BYU's Zach Wilson.

The 6-foot-3 junior is my No. 2 quarterback in this class behind Lawrence after a superb 2020 campaign that saw him throw for 3,692 yards and complete 74 percent of his passes for 33 touchdowns and just three picks while leading BYU to a 11-1 record. However, there are still big questions for evaluators to consider about Wilson's game in the months leading up to the draft. His one year of elite production will have to be balanced with the fact that the Cougars played a relatively weak schedule in 2020 and lost to the only ranked team (Coastal Carolina ranked No. 14 at the time) they played.

That said, the first things that jumped out to me when watching the tape on Wilson were his field vision and anticipation. Regularly able to find the second receiver in his progression, Wilson read the blitz and showed an ability to slide in the pocket, refocus and locate the open target. He was quick to know where to throw it and did so with a quick release. He showed enough arm strength -- something scouts questioned early in his college career when he played with an injured shoulder that required surgery -- to make all the throws and the ability to throw accurately when rolling out to his right and left. When the play broke down, Wilson improvised, moved outside the pocket, found the open target and made accurate throws. He has above-average accuracy on short and long passes with good touch on the deep ball and ability to make off-balance throws, as well as throws into tight windows.