What We Learned

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 11 game of 2023 season

Published: Nov 21, 2023 at 02:29 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL+ -- the league's exclusive streaming video subscription service -- allows fans to dive deeper into the game they love. Whether you don't want to miss a minute of the action (Full Game), need to speed-run through a matchup (Condensed Game), or aim to break down tape like the experts (All-22), NFL+ has you covered. Each week, NFL.com will highlight the can't-miss moment from each game that fans can re-live on NFL+.

  1. Teams on bye: Falcons, Patriots, Colts, Saints.

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 9-1-0
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 7-3-0


Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game.


The game-changing sequence begins just before the midway point of the fourth quarter, with the Eagles trailing the Chiefs by three and having struggled to do much offensively for most of the night. ﻿﻿Jalen Hurts﻿﻿ changes that in a flash, finding ﻿﻿D'Andre Swift﻿﻿ on a short pass that goes for 20 yards. He connects with ﻿﻿DeVonta Smith﻿﻿ for a key gain of 13 on third down, and goes right back to the well on the very next snap, dropping back and launching a high-arcing ball that lands perfectly in the arms of Smith at the 1-yard line. One play later, Hurts keeps it for his second rushing touchdown of the night, giving the Eagles a lead that they'll protect through the final whistle.


Re-watch the Eagles' win on NFL+.


Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2023 · 5-5-0
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 6-5-0


Brenna White's NFL+ moment of the game:


After only scoring field goals for the first three quarters of this matchup, the Broncos finally got into the end zone when it mattered most. ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ scrambled before launching the game-winning 15-yard touchdown pass to ﻿Courtland Sutton﻿. The 28-year-old receiver kept those toes in for the Broncos' first and only TD of the game. The Broncos won their fourth straight game in this nail-biter and this play is worth a re-watch.


Re-watch the Broncos' win on NFL+.


San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
7-3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4-6


Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:


You want a sequence? How about two touchdowns in two drives to all but put away what was previously a one-score game in Santa Clara? You want variety? How about the longest scoring play of the year -- 76 yards -- for the 49ers, courtesy of the breakout connection between ﻿Brock Purdy﻿ and ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿? You'll get it all in the third quarter, when the party truly started for the 49ers, even if they had to stick around to clean up some small messes in the fourth quarter. Purdy posted a perfect passer rating, by the way, an achievement last seen in a 49ers uniform when Joe Montana was slinging the rock. It's worth your time.


Re-watch the 49ers' win on NFL+.


Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
6-5
New York Jets
New York Jets
4-6


Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:


The Bills had taken a 22-6 lead on their first drive of the second half, their best drive of the game to that point. But their next drive would be their most impressive – and most efficient. On the second play of the drive, Josh Allen fired a dart to ﻿﻿Khalil Shakir﻿﻿. As the Jets’ ﻿﻿Sauce Gardner﻿﻿ went for the interception, Shakir kept going. He outraced ﻿﻿Jordan Whitehead﻿﻿, ﻿﻿Brandin Echols﻿﻿ and Gardner to the end zone for an 81-yard score – exactly the kind of explosive play the Bills were looking for under new offensive coordinator Joe Brady. It also slammed the door on the Jets’ chances of coming back after their defense had held on for dear life early on.


Re-watch the Bills' win on NFL+.


Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
4-6
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
6-4


Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:


The Rams got complementary playmaking to spur their fourth-quarter comeback. Trailing by two points with less than seven minutes remaining, Rams cornerback ﻿Derion Kendrick﻿ made a beautiful interception of Seahawks backup quarterback ﻿Drew Lock﻿ to get the ball back to ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and the offense. On the first play after the INT, Stafford darted a perfect pass between two Seattle defenders to ﻿Puka Nacua﻿ for a 32-yard gain -- the QB's best pass in his return from a thumb injury -- to jumpstart the drive. Thirteen plays later, including solid runs from ﻿Royce Freeman﻿, the Rams kicked the game-winning field goal in the comeback win.


Re-watch the Rams' win on NFL+.


Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
7-3
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
1-9


Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:


The Panthers trailed the Cowboys, 24-10, early in the fourth quarter but had just driven 17 plays and 70 yards for a touchdown. The problem? Dallas matched that score, pushing it to a two-TD lead. Bryce Young dropped back on his first play of the drive at his own 20-yard line, and he had time to operate. Young threw across the field toward wide receiver ﻿﻿Jonathan Mingo﻿﻿, who was running a crossing route and appeared to have leverage on Cowboys cornerback ﻿﻿DaRon Bland﻿﻿ initially. But when Young let go of the pass, Bland made his move, undercutting Mingo for a diving interception. And he wasn’t done, either. Bland corralled the ball, gathered himself and ran it back 30 yards for his record-tying fourth pick-six in a single season. The feat hadn’t been done since Eric Allen accomplished it in 1993. Bland didn’t even start Dallas’ first two games this season, taking over as starter in Week 3 for the injured ﻿﻿Trevon Diggs﻿﻿


Re-watch the Cowboys' win on NFL+.


Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
7-3-0
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
6-4


Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:


A game with about as little offensive success as you'll see played between winning teams came down to one significant drive at the end of the game. Cleveland hadn't pieced together anything notable in the second half, but needed to cover the majority of the remaining 65 yards in less than 90 seconds with a rookie quarterback making his second career start. Enter ﻿﻿Dorian Thompson-Robinson﻿﻿, who ripped a laser to Elijah Moore to kick things off with a 15-yard gain, then engineered a frantic, efficient drive to move into field goal range for Dustin Hopkins. Tune in to find out if he converted.


Re-watch the Browns' win on NFL+.


Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
8-2
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
3-8


Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:


In a game of wild swings, picking just one is tough, but let's give ﻿Jared Goff﻿ his flowers for overcoming a disastrous first three quarters. Getting the ball back down 12 with 4:15 left, Goff pushed the offense in the no-huddle, hitting Amon Ra St. Brown for 16 yards on a massive third-and-2, and followed it up with short tosses to ﻿Sam LaPorta﻿ and ﻿Jahmyr Gibbs﻿ to set Detroit at the 32-yard-line. Goff then calmly stepped up in a pocket and launched a perfect pass to ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ for a TD. The improbable comeback bid was on.


Re-watch the Lions' win on NFL+.


Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
4-6
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
4-6


Coral Smith's NFL+ moment of the game:


Let’s set the scene. The Chargers had just scored a touchdown to take a four-point lead with just over five minutes left. Green Bay got the ball at the 25-yard line, needing nothing less than a touchdown to come away with the victory. And that’s what they got. The offense came together when it mattered most, putting together chunk gains to move down the field. After almost turning over the ball on his first set of downs, quarterback ﻿Jordan Love﻿ recovered and connected with rookie ﻿Dontayvion Wicks﻿ across the middle, and Wicks slipped out of a would-be tackle to turn what looked like a 5-yard gain into a 35-yard play to put the Packers in Chargers territory. And two plays later, Love again found a receiver, this time ﻿Romeo Doubs﻿, who leaped up in the end zone to catch a 24-yard touchdown pass to put Green Bay ahead. The defense held strong for the remaining two-and-a-half minutes, and the Packers took home the W.


Re-watch the Packers' win on NFL+.


Houston Texans
Houston Texans
6-4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2-9


Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:


The game came down to a fourth-down play for the Cardinals at the Houston 27-yard line with 40 seconds left. ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ rallied his team from down 21-10 to score a third-quarter touchdown, and his defense intercepted ﻿C.J. Stroud﻿ three times, including twice in the fourth quarter to give the Cardinals two more shots to take the lead, trailing, 21-16. Murray’s rainbow pass to ﻿Marquise Brown﻿ looked like it might have a shot to be completed inside the red zone, but Texans cornerback ﻿Steven Nelson﻿ skied to knock it away for another thrilling Texans victory.


Re-watch the Texans' win on NFL+.


Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
7-3
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
3-7


Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:


We join the action early in the third quarter, with the Jaguars owning a 13-0 lead and looking to add to it. ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ picked up right where he'd left off before halftime, connecting with three different targets, scrambling for a pickup of five, escaping the rush, rolling left and hitting ﻿D'Ernest Johnson﻿ on the run for a huge gain of 34, and then capping the drive by doing it himself on a 9-yard scramble around the right end, reaching the ball out just far enough to break the plane for a rushing score. Stick around for another scoring drive later in the quarter, which ended in an exquisite touchdown pass to ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿ -- his second of the day.


Re-watch the Jaguars' win on NFL+.


Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
7-3
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
5-6


Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:


With Miami clinging to a seven-point lead, as the Dolphins let the Raiders hang around in a mistake-filled game, rookie quarterback ﻿﻿Aidan O'Connell﻿﻿ drove Vegas into potential scoring range with 32 seconds remaining. O'Connell tried to take a deep shot to Tre Tucker. However, in leaped star corner ﻿﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿﻿ for his second diving interception of the game, icing the contest for the home team. On a day when Mike McDaniel's offense wasn't at its best, Ramsey proved the type of difference-maker he can be when healthy.


Re-watch the Dolphins' win on NFL+.


New York Giants
New York Giants
3-8
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
4-7


Michael Baca's NFL+ moment of the game:


﻿Tommy DeVito﻿'s 24-yard touchdown throw to ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ in the first quarter of Sunday's win was the beginning of a day to remember for the undrafted rookie quarterback. DeVito's TD dime was similar to a throw he made on the opening drive -- a 26-yarder to Barkley down the sideline -- which apparently clued New York in to what day the QB was about to have. It was the first of three TDs for DeVito, whose career day included 18 of 26 completions for 256 yards in what became his first win as a starter in the NFL. 


Re-watch the Giants' win on NFL+.


Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 8-3-0
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 5-5-0


Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:


When ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ hit ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ on a quick 4-yard pass in the second quarter, the Bengals had taken back the lead and changed the early momentum against the Ravens. But on that throw, Burrow appeared to aggravate his right wrist, immediately wincing in pain just as Mixon was preparing to cross the goal line. Burrow had been hit on the play prior to the TD throw by ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿. After trying to throw on the sideline, Burrow knew his day -- and unfortunately as would come to light on Tuesday, his season -- was done. That was also the last time the Bengals led, as the Ravens went on a 27-10 run to close out the game.


Re-watch the Ravens' win on NFL+.


