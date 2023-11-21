Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 11 game of 2023 season





Coral Smith's NFL+ moment of the game:





Let’s set the scene. The Chargers had just scored a touchdown to take a four-point lead with just over five minutes left. Green Bay got the ball at the 25-yard line, needing nothing less than a touchdown to come away with the victory. And that’s what they got. The offense came together when it mattered most, putting together chunk gains to move down the field. After almost turning over the ball on his first set of downs, quarterback ﻿Jordan Love﻿ recovered and connected with rookie ﻿Dontayvion Wicks﻿ across the middle, and Wicks slipped out of a would-be tackle to turn what looked like a 5-yard gain into a 35-yard play to put the Packers in Chargers territory. And two plays later, Love again found a receiver, this time ﻿Romeo Doubs﻿, who leaped up in the end zone to catch a 24-yard touchdown pass to put Green Bay ahead. The defense held strong for the remaining two-and-a-half minutes, and the Packers took home the W.





