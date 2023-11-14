Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 10 game of 2023 season





With a combined 79 points scored in this contest, there’s no lack of re-watchable moments to choose from. But limiting it to just one, I’d cue up the Lions’ fifth possession of the afternoon, and enjoy that entire scoring drive because it took just 14 seconds for Detroit to punch it in on one play by running back ﻿﻿David Montgomery﻿﻿. Montgomery took the handoff and slipped by the first line of the Chargers' defense without breaking stride, then juked players in the secondary as he ran down the sideline and into the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown. The ensuing review of the play to ensure that Montgomery had not stepped out added an extra level of intrigue, but with the TD confirmed, the Lions went up 24-10 en route to the win Sunday in Los Angeles.





