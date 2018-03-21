Best fits for notable free agents: Ndamukong Suh to Rams?

Fair or not, the concern that Suh might not fit in every locker room could be depressing his value. He should prioritize the situation that gives him the best chance to wreak havoc and win playoff games on a one-year contract before heading back to free agency next season. Both the Rams and Saints would be excellent places to make that happen, but L.A. gets the edge as the best fit because I selfishly want to see Suh line up next to Aaron Donald every week and destroy football as we know it.