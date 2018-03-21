Ndamukong Suh cancels Raiders visit, returns home

Ndamukong Suh's free agency tour will not be making a stop in the East Bay.

The free-agent defensive tackle cancelled his scheduled visit Wednesday with the Oakland Raiders and returned home to Portland to mull his options, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Michael Silver.

Following dinner with coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday night, Suh was slated to fly up to Oakland to meet with the Raiders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. However, after the Rams reportedly "made a strong impression" on Suh, the three-time Pro Bowler put the kibosh on those plans.

Rapoport added that Suh is not expected to make a decision on Wednesday, but is considering signing with the Rams, New Orleans Saints or Tennessee Titans, the three organizations that hosted him over the last week.

The defensive tackle, ranked third of NFL.com's list of Top 101 free agents, was released by the Miami Dolphins as a casualty of the salary cap and coach Adam Gase's sweeping "culture change." But his play was never in question, and Suh's market bears that out.

Suh's proposed fit with the Rams is fascinating, as he would be paired, at least for one season, with Aaron Donald, arguably the best defensive tackle in the league. How Los Angeles squeezes him under the salary cap also would be interesting.

The big-bodied defensive tackle was considered a mercenary when he signed with Miami in 2014 for an extraordinary $19 million per year over six seasons, and he desired to embark on an old-school free-agency tour this time around to "build up his market," according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Would Suh be willing to sacrifice dollars for a chance to make up the greatest defensive-tackle pairing in NFL history? (For what it's worth, pairing him with Jurrell Casey in Tennessee would prove equally disastrous for opposing offensive lines.)

The ball is now in Suh's court (end zone?). The last big domino to fall in free agency, Suh could be the difference maker for one of three teams hoping to return to the postseason in 2018.