Best fits for notable free agents: Ndamukong Suh to Rams?

One week after free agency started, only two of the top 20 players are still available from our top 101 free agents overall: Ndamukong Suh and Bashaud Breeland. Going deeper on the list, only 10 of our top 70 available players are still looking for a job.

Despite that, there are plenty of signings left to go. Games are won during the regular season with the help of low-cost "Phase 2" free agents who usually sign at a discount. Here's a look at the best fits for some of the biggest names left:

Ndamukong Suh, defensive tackle: LOS ANGELES RAMS. It's rare to see the best defensive free agent still looking for a job a week into free agency, but Suh is dealing with extenuating circumstances. He wasn't even available until after free agency technically started, meaning that some potential suitors had already ear-marked money elsewhere. Suh is also the rare top-shelf free agent who must get used to a world where he's making less money -- likely far less money -- than he once did.

Suh has already taken trips in free agency to New Orleans, Tennessee and Los Angeles, with Oakland next up. The old-school tour has been Suh's way of "building up a market," according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, although it's fair to wonder if the tour would exist if Suh's market was anywhere close to what it was in 2015.

Fair or not, the concern that Suh might not fit in every locker room could be depressing his value. He should prioritize the situation that gives him the best chance to wreak havoc and win playoff games on a one-year contract before heading back to free agency next season. Both the Rams and Saints would be excellent places to make that happen, but the Rams get the edge as the best fit because I selfishly want to see Suh line up next to Aaron Donald every week and destroy football as we know it.

Terrelle Pryor, wide receiver: CLEVELAND BROWNS. One year after turning down a multi-year offer from the Browns to settle on a "prove it" deal in Washington, Pryor will likely be forced to prove it again. NFL Network's Mike Silver reported that the Rams, 49ers and Browns all showed early interest, while Pryor first visited the Seahawks and then met with the Jets on Tuesday.

Still only 28 years old, Pryor's priority should be finding a home that can maximize his skill set as an outside receiver without trying to make him into something he's not, like the Redskins did last season. Even though the Browns have a compelling trio in place with Josh Gordon, Jarvis Landry and Corey Coleman, Pryor should do whatever he can to get back in Hue Jackson's good graces. Signing your No. 1 receiver from 2016 to be your No. 3 or No. 4 receiver in 2018 would qualify as progress for the Browns.

Martellus Bennett, tight end: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS. Bennett is getting slept on as a free agent this time around after the Patriots let him go on March 7. While he wasn't necessarily worth $6 million coming off his injury-marred 2017 season, Marty B put up 701 yards and seven touchdowns in his last healthy season with the Patriots.

Teams like the Texans, Broncos and Saints could use help at the position, but a return to New England at a lesser price could make the most sense for Bennett if big offers aren't coming. Bennett and Rob Gronkowski make each other better, not to mention making the Patriots' offense a lot tougher to defend.

Colin Kaepernick, quarterback: MIAMI DOLPHINS. He's not giving up on his NFL career, as video of his recent workout in Houston indicated. So I'm not giving up on his career, either, because Kaepernick would be ranked higher than any free-agent quarterback currently available. (Some of the top names left include Geno Smith, Matt Moore and Blaine Gabbert.) Some of the most logical landing spots like the Jaguars and Ravens very publicly chose to pass on Kaepernick a year ago. There's no telling if their position has changed in the meantime, but his grievance filed last year under the CBA alleging collusion could stall any interest.

The Dolphins are a team that checks a lot of boxes, from a starting quarterback recovering from injury, a lack of depth and an ownership/coach group who expressed openness to Kaepernick last offseason. It will likely take until after the draft at the earliest for Kaepernick to sign, but his career shouldn't be over at age 30.

NaVorro Bowman, linebacker: DALLAS COWBOYS. Once one of the great pursuit linebackers in football, Bowman is settling into a phase of his career where he isn't necessarily on the field every snap. He would be an excellent addition for a team needing depth, leadership and some protection against injuries. The Cowboys have been quiet in free agency, but Bowman would make a lot of sense to add to a group where Anthony Hitchens left town, Sean Lee is an injury risk and Jaylon Smith had understandable ups and downs in his return to the field after missing his rookie season while recovering from a serious knee injury.

Jordan Matthews, wide receiver: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS. Remember him? Matthews' production in his first three NFL seasons (225 catches for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns) is far greater than what free agents like Paul Richardson, Taylor Gabriel, Marqise Lee, Albert Wilson and Donte Moncrief have achieved, but Matthews is the one in that group without a job. He may have a limited skill set as a slot receiver and is coming off an injury-plagued year in Buffalo, but he can help a team looking for help on the inside.

Teams like the Texans, Ravens, Vikings and Cardinals could all use another trusted pair of hands, but I'd give Matthews the best chance at rehabilitating his value in Indianapolis. The Colts are very thin at receiver, and general manager Chris Ballard has already shown a keen eye for value in the second wave of free agency. Matthews would make the Colts offense look more professional at a cheap price.

