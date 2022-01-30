Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah injury update; plus, more NFL news from Championship Sunday

- Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has been ruled out against the Chiefs after sustaining a left knee injury in the first quarter. He was carted to the locker room after exiting the field in noticeable pain. The initial belief is he has an MCL sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Uzomah will have an MRI after the game to see if there's more extensive damage.
- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray is questionable to return versus Cincinnati with an ankle injury. Safety Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) was removed from the injury report prior to Sunday's kickoff, clearing him to play versus the Bengals.
Bears hire Packers assistant Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator
Chicago announced Sunday it has hired Luke Getsy as its new offensive coordinator. The addition is a subtraction for a notable NFC North rival, as Getsy spent the past three seasons as the Packers' quarterbacks coach.
Raiders hiring Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as head coach, Dave Ziegler as general manager
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
Championship Sunday inactives: Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Rams
The official inactives for Sunday's AFC and NFC Championship Games between Cincinnati and Kansas City, and San Francisco and Los Angeles.
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler as their general manager, Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero report. With Ziegler on board, the Raiders are also finalizing a deal with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as the head coach.
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu removed from injury report, will play vs. Bengals
Honey Badger is back. The Chiefs announced Sunday morning that safety Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) has been removed from the injury report and will play versus the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Packers promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator
The Green Bay Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator, sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 29
Rams linebacker Ernest Jones was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and is expected to be active versus the 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
Tom Brady retirement reaction: NFL community celebrates legendary QB's career
Tom Brady's lengthy and legendary career is near its end, and players around the NFL, including Julian Edelman and Patrick Mahomes, are paying tribute to the sport's most prolific player.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady planning to retire from NFL after 22 seasons
Tom Brady is planning to retire after 22 seasons in the NFL and a league-record seven Super Bowl titles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Chiefs release CB Damon Arnette after arrest for assault with deadly weapon
The Chiefs released Damon Arnette following his arrest Friday night in Las Vegas for assault with a deadly weapon, Tom Pelissero reports. The former Raiders CB was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and two counts of possession of controlled substances, per Clark County records obtained by NFL.com.