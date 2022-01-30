Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu removed from injury report, will play vs. Bengals

Honey Badger is back.
The Chiefs announced Sunday morning that safety Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) has been removed from the injury report and will play versus the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He was originally listed as questionable after being a full practice participant Thursday and Friday.
Mathieu had been in the concussion protocol after taking an inadvertent knee to the head during last week's playoff win over the Bills. His return couldn't come at a more opportune time. Kansas City's pass defense struggled mightily against Buffalo following Mathieu's exit, surrendering four touchdowns from Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis.
The veteran safety has played a vital role in the Chiefs' Super Bowl runs the past two years and recently earned his third Pro Bowl selection. He collected 76 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries in the regular season.