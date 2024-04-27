 Skip to main content
Bengals select Michigan DT Kris Jenkins, son of four-time Pro Bowler, with No. 49 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 26, 2024
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals helped fill the D.J. Reader-sized hole on their defensive line in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bengals selected Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins with the No. 49 overall pick on Friday night.

After losing Reader to the Lions in free agency, the Bengals have added Sheldon Rankins and now Jenkins. As a run stuffer, Jenkins pairs well next to the penetrating Rankins and incumbent DT B.J. Hill.

Jenkins has an NFL pedigree in his bloodlines -- the son of four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kris Jenkins and the nephew of Super Bowl champion defensive end Cullen Jenkins. His father, a 2001 second-round pick by Carolina, played 10 NFL seasons with the Panthers and Jets.

At 6-foot-3, 299 pounds, Jenkins is a stout defender who is quick off the ball and violent at the point of contact. Able to win with his hands off the snap, Jenkins deftly controls blockers and can hold his ground against single protection. Displaying a willingness to grow, Jenkins developed counter moves, including a solid spin, and further improving in that area will benefit him as a pro.

A relentless worker with high effort and workmanlike energy, Jenkins started all 29 games in the past two seasons, often playing through injuries.

The biggest knock entering the NFL is his lack of backfield penetration at Michigan, finishing his career with four total sacks. Lacking an ideal frame size, he might never be an All-Pro, but Jenkins played his best in his final two games at Michigan against Alabama and Washington in the College Football Playoff. Those performances show he can be a productive starter at the pro level and should be a rotational piece right off the bat for the Bengals.

With any luck for Cincy, Jenkins follows his father's footsteps with a decade-long pro career.

