Bengals S Shawn Williams, Titans DE Teair Tart each suspended one game

Published: Dec 07, 2020 at 07:25 PM
Nick Shook

Two players have been suspended for their unacceptable extracurricular activities in Week 13.

The NFL has suspended Cincinnati Bengals safety ﻿Shawn Williams﻿ and Tennessee Titans defensive end ﻿Teair Tart﻿ one game for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, the league announced Monday evening.

Each are expected to appeal their suspensions, which will likely be heard in the next couple of days, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Williams and Tart each intentionally stepped on their opponents during their respective losses to Miami and Cleveland on Sunday. NFL VP of football operations Jon Runyan specifically noted the unnecessary nature of their acts in issuing the suspensions.

Tart stepped on the leg of Browns guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿ after Teller had knocked Tart into the backfield and away from the second-quarter play, which was a 2-yard run by running back Kareem Hunt. Williams stepped on the leg of Dolphins guard ﻿Solomon Kindley﻿ as players were removing themselves from a pile at the end of a play just before halftime.

Both will be eligible to return to their teams following their games on Dec. 13.

