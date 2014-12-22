Bengals pick off Manning four times in win over Broncos

NOTES: Broncos safety T.J. Ward left in the fourth quarter with a neck injury. He'll be re-evaluated in Denver. ... C.J. Anderson ran for 83 yards, also putting him over 1,000 for the season. ... Thomas joined Marvin Harrison and Jerry Rice as the only players with three straight seasons of 1,400 yards receiving and 10 touchdown catches. ... Eric Winston made his first start at right tackle for the Bengals, who signed him Dec. 2. ... Hill is the third rookie in NFL history with four games of at least 140 yards rushing, joining Eric Dickerson (1983) and Curtis Martin (1995), according to STATS.