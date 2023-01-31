Bengals OL Ted Karras: 'It's like the last day of school' as Cincinnati heads into 2023 offseason

For some Bengals, there will be no returning to the Cincinnati school in the Fall, which is why Sunday's last-second loss burns even more.

"The team's not gonna be the same. There's gonna be changes to every NFL franchise. It's just the nature of the business," Karras said. "I don't know if we have a lot of free agents, but some guys have been there. I empathize with a lot of the guys that are gonna go on a journey and understand that it's a business. Hopefully, we can get everybody back that wants to be here."

The Bengals do, indeed, have a host of free agents, several of whom will move on with Cincy already sporting youngsters in line to move up and having to budget for future extensions for the likes of Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and, down the road, Ja'Marr Chase.

Bates spent the 2022 season on the franchise tag and is expected to part with the organization, which drafted Dax Hill in the first round to take his place in the defense ultimately.

"I want to be here," Bates said Monday. "Unfortunately, this business, there's different scenarios where I'm not in a situation where I can leave $10 million on the table and be OK with that. It wouldn't be fair to myself, my family, my legacy."