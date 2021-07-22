Around the NFL

Bengals' Mike Daniels: Joe Burrow is 'like baby Aaron' Rodgers

Published: Jul 22, 2021 at 10:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Joe Burrow got off to a hot start in his rookie campaign before an ACL tear sideswiped the quarterback's season.

Since stepping foot in Cincinnati, Burrow has impressed veteran teammate Mike Daniels, who spent six seasons with ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ in Green Bay. Daniels joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday and reiterated his comparison between the two QBs.

"You know what I say about Joe Burrow, man. That's like baby Aaron," Daniels said.

Last November, Daniels similarly hyped the Burrow-Rodgers comparison. Ten days later, the Bengals QB's season ended with a devastating knee injury.

The ACL tear didn't dampen Daniels' optimism about the young QB's ability to lead the Bengals to the promised land.

"You don't see many rookies step into a locker room, and you can tell, you would think he's a four-year vet if you didn't know who he was," Daniels said. "To have that at the quarterback position, that means he has the right type of savvy, the right type of poise that you only see from guys like Aaron. I've been saying this since I got there. I see a lot of similarities between the two. I'm just excited to be able to be a part of that, man. The kid's got a lot to him. He's got a lot of upside. He's only going to get better. You talk to Who Dey nation, man, they're gonna let you know. Joe Burrow is the savior, man! He really is to this organization."

To be the savior, first, Burrow needs to bounce back from the ACL injury. By all accounts, he should be ready for Week 1. How he responds to the first time he's hit and whether it takes time to knock off any rust will determine how the Bengals' 2021 season unfolds.

Secondly, for Burrow to be that savior, Cincy must protect the QB after he got hammered last season. Otherwise, the LSU product could become one of those battered signal-callers who can't live up to his talent because he's either constantly on his back or a medical cart.

Related Content

news

Eric Dickerson thinks Rams should sign Todd Gurley: 'That's a no-brainer'

Hall of Fame Rams RB Eric Dickerson told TMZ he believes a Rams reunion with Todd Gurley is the best way to go after Los Angeles lost Cam Akers to a season-ending Achilles injury.
news

Tom Brady on teams that passed on him in 2020: 'There's not as many smart people as you think'

Despite winning the Super Bowl in his first year in Tampa Bay, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, being who he is, still grinds about the clubs that had the gall to dismiss his services last offseason when he was a free agent.
news

Raider GM Mike Mayock: Jon Gruden, Derek Carr relationship is 'like a corny marriage'

Las Vegas Raider GM Mike Mayock notes that quarterback Derek Carr's ability to tackle anything Jon Gruden throws at him has helped keep the relationship fresh. 
news

Steelers LB Vince Williams announces retirement after eight seasons

Steelers linebacker Vince Williams has retired from football after eight seasons, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield remaining patient regarding new deal: 'Everything will play itself out'

Until a new deal is agreed upon, Baker Mayfield will likely continue field questions for the foreseeable future. And as the young QB continues his wait, the already-booming clock will continue to tick for the Browns organization.
news

Jerry Jones: I 'would do anything' to get Cowboys back into a Super Bowl

The Cowboys held their opening news conference for their 2021 training camp on Wednesday and Jerry Jones told reporters that he "would do anything known to man" to get his team back into a Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.
news

Jerry Jones 'very satisfied' with Cowboys vaccination rate ahead of training camp

With the Cowboys one of the first teams to open camp, owner Jerry Jones addressed the club's vaccination status, saying Wednesday he's very comfortable with his player's vaccination rate at this point.
news

Colts' Darius Leonard expected to pass Fred Warner as highest-paid inside LB in 'near future'

The 49ers made Fred Warner the NFL's highest-paid inside linebacker on Wednesday, but Colts defender Darius Leonard is expected to top Warner's deal in the "near future," per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Roundup: Jets sign WR Elijah Moore to rookie contract

The New York Jets have signed second-round WR Elijah Moore while the New England Patriots have signed second-round DT Christian Barmore. Plus, other news happening around the NFL on Wednesday.
news

Niners signing All-Pro LB Fred Warner to record five-year extension

Fred Warner is staying in San Francisco for the long haul. The 49ers are signing the All-Pro linebacker to a five-year extension worth more than $95 million with $40.5 million in guarantees.
news

Colts to wear 1950s-era throwback uniforms in Week 12 vs. Buccaneers

Indianapolis is turning back the clock more than half a century for one week this season. On Wednesday, the Colts announced they will wear a throwback uniform for their Week 12 game against the Buccaneers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW