Bengals' Joe Burrow to fully participate in joint practice with Rams, happy to have Jessie Bates back

An incredibly important contributor, safety Jessie Bates, ended his holdout by returning to the team this week to sign his franchise tag tender and rejoin activities. It was the second bit of good news the Bengals received this week.

"Everyone loves Jessie," Burrow said. "When you have a guy like that who is great in the locker room, great on the field and is in the situation he is in, you back him as much as you can ... His business is his business. I know he would've liked to get a deal done, but it didn't happen. He's here now, ready to play."

Burrow, meanwhile, will continue his preparation for the season, which includes getting acclimated both in on-field reps and mentally. He doesn't feel like he's far from his target.

"I could go out there and play but I'm not where I want to be yet," Burrow said.

Bates, meanwhile, will set aside any frustration he's felt from not receiving an adequate long-term offer from the Bengals, and will instead turn his focus toward maximizing his potential in 2022. He expects to pick up right where he left off when Week 1 arrives, and coach Zac Taylor echoed his sentiment, telling reporters he expects Bates to be ready to play against Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.

"I don't think that's my question to answer," Bates said when asked why he couldn't strike a long-term agreement with the Bengals. "I think it's a great opportunity for me to continue to present what I'm about, who I am to this franchise and other teams as well.