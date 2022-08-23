Around the NFL

Bengals safety Jessie Bates reports to team's facility, signs franchise tag

Published: Aug 23, 2022 at 07:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jessie Bates is back in Cincinnati.

The star safety returned to the Bengals' building Tuesday and will sign his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The team later confirmed Bates signed the tender and will be placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list, which allows the safety to have a roster exemption for up to two weeks.

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer first reported the news.

Cincinnati preps to host the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams for joint practices this week ahead of Saturday's preseason finale.

Bates had skipped the entire offseason and the bulk of training camp after sides failed to agree to a long-term contract by the July 15 deadline for franchise-tagged players. The 25-year-old had not signed his tender and thus wasn't subject to fines for missing camp.

The safety is due $12.91 million on the franchise tag in 2022.

With Cincy drafting Daxton Hill in the first round and Bates and the Bengals reportedly oceans apart in negotiations, it feels likely that the safety will play out a final year in Cincy before leaving in free agency next March.

Throughout the process, it was unclear when Bates -- who detested the franchise tag from the start -- would return to the Bengals. He could have skipped the beginning of the season and returned in time to ensure his contract didn't toll. That would have cost him money. Now Bates will report with plenty of time before the start of the season.

With 19 days until the Bengals kick off the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bates will have time to ramp up. With the Rams in town for joint practices before the preseason finale, don't expect the stud safety to do a ton this week as the Bengals get him back up to speed, but it's got to feel good for the staff to have Bates back in the building.

Bates reporting and signing his tender is the first step in sides putting an awkward offseason in the past and working on returning to the Super Bowl. Bates was a key reason for Cincy's postseason success, and getting him back in the building will only make the rest of the D better as we gear up for another campaign.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Commanders DE Chase Young (knee) placed on reserve/PUP list, out first four weeks of season

Chase Young isn't going to surprise folks with an early return to the field in 2022. The defensive end is headed to the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The move means Young will miss the first four games of Washington's 2022 slate.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 23

Bills general manager Brandon Beane gave injury updates on CB Tre'Davious White and S Jordan Poyer as the final roster-cut deadline looms. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking today.

news

Washington to retire Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey during 2022 season

The Commanders announced on Tuesday that the franchise will retire Hall of Fame QB Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey in Week 18 of the 2022 season.

news

Dan Campbell on Lions' player-led practice: 'It's their team. I want them to have ownership in it'

Lions coach Dan Campbell made a unique decision to empower his players on Monday by allowing his players to run practice.

news

Mike Gesicki on playing additional snaps with Dolphins backups: 'I need all the reps I can get'

When the Dolphins backups entered in the second quarter against Las Vegas, Mike Gesicki remained in the game. The tight end noted that he wanted to get more reps as he is essentially learning a new position in Mike McDaniel's scheme.

news

Falcons' Arthur Smith on tough love for QB Desmond Ridder: 'We're not waiting on him as a rookie'

Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder has impressed through two preseason games, displaying good accuracy and mobility, but coach Arthur Smith isn't letting the small stuff slide.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Jets' win over Falcons on Monday night

Marcus Mariota had another strong preseason showing for the Falcons, while the Jets are still looking for flashes from their ballyhooed rookie class.

news

Jamey Rootes, Texans' first team president, dies at 56

Jamey Rootes, the Houston Texans franchise's first team president, has passed away. Rootes' wife Melissa wrote on Facebook that he died on Sunday "after a battle with mental health issues."

news

Raiders plan to release veteran RB Kenyan Drake

The Raiders plan to release running back Kenyan Drake, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered sprained MCL in preseason game vs. Bengals

Giants rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will likely miss three weeks after suffering a sprained MCL during New York's preseason game against the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Panthers name Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback for 2022 season

Baker Mayfield has been named the Panthers starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 season, the team announced Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE