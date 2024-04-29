Bengals' Dax Hill making position switch from safety to cornerback

Hill has experience from his days at Michigan as an outside and nickel corner. The Bengals expect him to battle for playing time with second-year outside corner DJ Turner on the outside -- opposite Cam Taylor-Britt -- and Mike Hilton as the nickel cornerback.

"One of the reasons you took him was because of all the various things you'd seen on tape from him," Taylor said. "He's a superb athlete, he's got great size, and he did a good amount of coverage at Michigan, playing inside covering slots, played some outside. The versatility is what made him the pick that he was. We're really excited for his future. He has done a tremendous job embracing this opportunity, and I'm excited to see him go out there and compete."