Ben Roethlisberger, Mitch Trubisky among Players of the Week

Big Ben put up big numbers on a big stage. The Steelers quarterback had a perfect passer rating in Thursday night's pounding of the Panthers, throwing for 328 yards and five touchdowns. He became just the second player in NFL history to have at least 300 passing yards and five touchdowns with three or fewer incompletions in a game. This is the 17th time in his career and the second time this season that Big Ben has received Player of the Week honors.