Ben Roethlisberger 'leaning towards' return in 2017

It's not all that believable, though, to think Roethlisberger would abruptly hang it up after his Steelers team put things together in the second half of the season, winning the AFC North and two playoff games before falling to the Patriots. The return of Antonio Brown on a new contract, a healthy Le'Veon Bell and Martavis Bryant (who's awaiting reinstatement) has to make it even more difficult to consider retirement. And we can't forget the fact Pittsburgh doesn't really have much of a contingency plan for life without Roethlisberger beyond backup Landry Jones, who isn't inspiring much confidence.