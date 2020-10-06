Bill Belichick on Pats' Week 5 QB: 'We'll see how it goes'

Cam Newton﻿'s status remains uncertain, but it's not entirely impossible for him to be available for Week 5.

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, Newton has not had symptoms, but as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport cautioned, that does not necessarily mean Newton is clear of the novel coronavirus, which can manifest itself in the form of symptoms over a fairly wide range of time. If Newton continues on this path without symptoms and tests negative twice after a five-day period, he can return to the Patriots in time to play the Denver Broncos.

The issue, though, is such a timeline is truly determined by when the virus leaves his system. Newton had COVID-19 late Friday night and on Saturday, according to his positive tests, and though he hasn't shown symptoms, that could change in the days ahead.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday "we'll see how it goes" with their quarterback situation, starting with better understanding Newton's availability. Belichick would not say if ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿, who got the start Monday vs. the Chiefs but was benched after poor play, or ﻿Jarrett Stidham﻿ would start if Newton was unavailable.

"We'll make a decision on that after we get more information on all those guys, starting with Cam," Belichick said.