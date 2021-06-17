Around the NFL

Bears WR Allen Robinson preparing to play on one-year franchise tag in 2021

Published: Jun 17, 2021 at 08:05 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Some NFL players seeking new contracts held out of minicamp to underscore their desires. Chicago Bears franchise-tagged receiver, ﻿Allen Robinson﻿, had no plans to stiff-arm the organization into a new deal.

Ahead of the July 15 deadline to get a new contract, Robinson sounded resigned Wednesday to the possibility of playing on the one-year tender.

"I don't have any [contract] updates or nothing like that," Robinson said, via ESPN. "That's not in my control, if I don't [get a long-term deal]. That being a possibility [of playing on the one-year franchise tag], then, I mean, that is what it is and I'm comfortable with that. Obviously, that's a possibility. That's fine. It is what it is. As I said before, my main focus now is continuing to be better and get better."

Robinson's extension is long overdue in Chicago. He's carried the offense through quarterback changes and its been roller-coaster ride since becoming a Bear in 2018.

Despite making his desires known last year, sides couldn't strike a deal on a long-term solution. The Bears then used the $17.98 million franchise tag on the wideout this offseason. With reports that Chicago was sniffing around ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ during free agency, Robinson signed the tender, leaving him open to fines if he'd skipped mandatory minicamp or next month's training camp.

Robinson didn't attend voluntary OTAs but was at minicamp this week. He said he has no plans to hold out of training camp next month if a new deal isn't done by the July 15 deadline.

"At the end of the day, [the offseason workouts] are optional things, and I think I have a pretty good routine I've been working through and progressing in certain areas at the pace that I want," said Robinson.

If the deadline passes, the Bears and Robinson's representatives can't negotiate a new deal until after the 2021 season, so skipping training camp and accruing fines would be pointless at that stage.

Having caught 255 passes for 251 yards and 17 touchdowns over three seasons in some bad Bears offenses, Robinson has earned his extension more than most. Unfortunately, the window for Chicago finally paying their star is closing fast.

If that deadline passes, Allen will do what he's always done: Shoulder the load, carrying the latest iteration of Matt Nagy's offense with the newest QB change. He'll dominate without complaining or whining. And then we'll hit the offseason, and the Bears will either have to use a second tag (worth north of $21 million) or let the team's top WR hit free agency.

