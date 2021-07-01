Around the NFL

Bears WR Allen Robinson mum on any developments with contract

Published: Jun 30, 2021 at 08:21 PM
Two of the Chicago Bears' largest offseason quandaries reside smack dab at the forefront of the offense.

Unfortunately, Bears standout wideout Allen Robinson -- said offense's best player over the past two years -- isn't about to clear either of them up.

Robinson, in an interview Wednesday on NFL Total Access, reiterated that he was ready to play the 2021 season on the franchise tag and offered no update on whether an extension was forthcoming. He was also mum on Chicago's quarterback situation.

"We'll see," Robinson said when asked by NFL Network's Rhett Lewis if he was confident an extension was upcoming. "I think the biggest thing like, again, like I said, just about going out there this year, having fun, making plays, trying to help this team get back into the playoffs. I think that's the main thing. That's what I've set out during the course of this offseason. Every time I get on the field, into my workouts and things like that, it's how can I get better? How can I help put this team, how can I help put this offense in a better situation than we were in last year?"

Robinson had previously let it be known he was ready and preparing to play 2021 on the franchise tag. With the July 15 deadline looming for franchise-tagged players to sign extensions, more clarity will come in the next few weeks than was offered up by A-Rob on Wednesday.

The other hot topic for the Bears has been the QB1 situation, as Chicago signed veteran Andy Dalton to a one-year pact prior to drafting Ohio State product Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick. As head coach Matt Nagy has laid out his ironclad plans to start Dalton, many -- fans and pundits alike -- are calling for Fields.

When asked if, despite Nagy's game plan, he thought there was still an opportunity for Fields to be a starter this offseason, Robinson offered up diplomacy.

"I have no idea," Robinson said. "That's all up to the coaches and stuff like that. I've been able to communicate with Andy since he signed and Justin since he was drafted. So just being able to communicate with both of those guys, even as we went into mandatory minicamp practice, you know, being able to get reps with both. Do different things like that, it was fun. Again for me, it was just fun to be able to talk football with those guys, kinda pick the quarterbacks' minds, you know just continue to build on anything that we're seeing when we're out on that grass."

Robinson hauled in passes from Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles in 2020 and it hardly hindered his production, so another season with multiple starting QBs would be the norm for the 27-year-old.

Over the last two seasons, the Bears offense has sputtered and been hard to watch more often than not, but Robinson has shined nonetheless. He's offered up back-to-back 1,000-yard showings and averaged 100 catches on the nose.

Amid a most uncertain Bears offense, he's been consistently excellent. As for the two burning offensive questions for the Bears -- Robinson's long-term future and when and if the team hands the reins to Fields -- their Pro Bowl wide receiver didn't offer up anything new.

But his contract question will be answered by July 15.

