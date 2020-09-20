Bears rebuff trade interest, want to strike deal with Allen Robinson

Published: Sep 20, 2020 at 07:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

Analyst

Earlier this week, there was a flurry of activity on Allen Robinson's social media. He took down all references to the Chicago Bears, a show of frustration with the lack of action regarding his desired contract extension. He wanted to be paid.

And teams noticed.

Sources say that Chicago began receiving calls with potential trade interest for Robinson, which generally happens any time there are rumors of discontent. And the Bears not only brushed off those calls, but told teams they were not trading their star receiver, sources say.

Instead, the drama on Tuesday led to a renewed effort to get an extension done for Robinson. Chicago increased the offer they had on the table, and the two sides wound up exchanging offers. Talks resumed, and the #ExtendAR movement picked up steam.

While nothing is imminent, there is now hope an extension gets done at some point. In fact, late last night, the Bears checked off another big item on the to-do list, locking in running back and star special teamer Tarik Cohen on a three-year deal.

Their only other pressing contract item is Robinson, who signed a three-year, $42M deal in 2018 and has since out-played it. Since the two sides began talking, DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper and Cooper Kupp are receivers who have all received extensions. Perhaps the Los Angeles Chargers' deal for Allen (four years, $80.1 million) presents the most contested benchmark.

Allen had 1,147 yards and 7 TDs last season, and had 74 receiving yards in a win last week. While the focus will be on the field today in their battle against the New York Giants, it's now clear the hope for both sides is making sure Robinson stays in Chicago.

"My heart and spirit has never wavered about the city of Chicago and playing for this organization, Robinson said this week.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter.

Related Content

Referees focusing on 'clear and obvious' calls as penalties drop 
news

Referees focusing on 'clear and obvious' calls as penalties drop 

When NFL teams took the field for Week 1, it wasn't just the first time in months that players and coaches took part in competitive action. It was the same way for the referees. As the NFL's Senior VP of Officiating Training and Development Walt Anderson explained this week, the goal was simple.
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman catches a pass as Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain (28) approaches in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
news

Injury roundup: Patriots' Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry expected to play 

New England Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (shoulder) are both expected to play on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
Tarik Cohen agrees to 3-year contract extension with Bears
news

Tarik Cohen agrees to 3-year contract extension with Bears

Tarik Cohen has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Chicago Bears. The extension is worth $17.25M in new money at $5.75M per year with the ability to be worth $18.25M at $6.093M per year, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) ruled out for MNF vs. Raiders
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) ruled out for MNF vs. Raiders

The Saints have ruled out star receiver Michael Thomas for Monday Night Football against the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL