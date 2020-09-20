Bears rebuff trade interest, want to strike deal with Allen Robinson

Earlier this week, there was a flurry of activity on Allen Robinson's social media. He took down all references to the Chicago Bears, a show of frustration with the lack of action regarding his desired contract extension. He wanted to be paid.

And teams noticed.

Sources say that Chicago began receiving calls with potential trade interest for Robinson, which generally happens any time there are rumors of discontent. And the Bears not only brushed off those calls, but told teams they were not trading their star receiver, sources say.

Instead, the drama on Tuesday led to a renewed effort to get an extension done for Robinson. Chicago increased the offer they had on the table, and the two sides wound up exchanging offers. Talks resumed, and the #ExtendAR movement picked up steam.

While nothing is imminent, there is now hope an extension gets done at some point. In fact, late last night, the Bears checked off another big item on the to-do list, locking in running back and star special teamer Tarik Cohen on a three-year deal.

Their only other pressing contract item is Robinson, who signed a three-year, $42M deal in 2018 and has since out-played it. Since the two sides began talking, DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper and Cooper Kupp are receivers who have all received extensions. Perhaps the Los Angeles Chargers' deal for Allen (four years, $80.1 million) presents the most contested benchmark.

Allen had 1,147 yards and 7 TDs last season, and had 74 receiving yards in a win last week. While the focus will be on the field today in their battle against the New York Giants, it's now clear the hope for both sides is making sure Robinson stays in Chicago.