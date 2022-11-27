Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) inactive vs. Jets

Over the last five weeks, opposing defense have found Justin Fields to be nearly unstoppable.

Unfortunately for the Chicago Bears quarterback, though, a left shoulder injury will stop him in Week 12.

Fields is officially inactive for the Bears' game Sunday against the host New York Jets. Trevor Siemian will start for Chicago. (Editor's note: Siemian injured his oblique during pregame warmups, and Nathan Peterman will start instead.)

Fields, who was questionable coming into the game, suffered what he described as a separated shoulder with torn ligaments in a Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Since Week 7, Fields has racked up an NFL-high 15 offensive touchdowns. Nine of those TDs came through the air, with six on the ground, as Fields had at least one passing score and rushing touchdown for five weeks running. That streak is tied with Kyler Murray for the longest such streak since 1950, per NFL Research.

However, Fields' 122 rushing attempts and league-high 40 sacks have most assuredly taken their toll. The question now looms as to if Fields will be shut down for the season. In just his second NFL season, Fields has come into his own, but Bears success has not followed as they're dead last in the NFC going into Sunday. Bringing back a banged-up Fields and risking further injury for a season with only mathematical playoff hopes still pulsing would be questionable to say the least.