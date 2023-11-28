Around the NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields finds 'relief' after overcoming sloppy game to secure win over Vikings

Published: Nov 28, 2023 at 08:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

One play.

All night, the Chicago Bears needed the offense to make one play against the Minnesota Vikings. They refused

Time and time, the Bears' defense made stops, forced turnovers, earned short fields, and did everything and anything to give their offense a chance to win. Each time, the kindness was met with a gross malaise of ineptitude.

After Joshua Dobbs finally woke the slumbering Vikings offense for a touchdown to give Minnesota a 10-9 lead, another head-shaking Chicago loss felt inevitable. It felt doubly so after Justin Fields fumbled for the second consecutive drive, turning a potential two-score lead into a Minnesota first down away from a 10-9 loss.

But the defense bowed up once again, forcing a punt.

Related Links

Then, finally, after what felt like 45,000 bubble screens, ineffective backfoot heaves, and runs directly into defenders' clutches, the Bears made a play.

Facing third-and-10, Fields had time, as the blitz-happy Brian Flores dropped his defense into coverage and found D.J. Moore for the game's biggest play, a 36-yard-gain to set up a chip-shot game-winning field goal. Bears 12, Vikings 10.

"The guys never wavered, so the guys in the locker room, appreciate them for sticking beside me and believing in me, and defense did a great job by getting us the ball back for that last drive, and offense did a great job executing those plays," Fields said after the victory, via the official transcript. "Felt great, and really just felt good of fighting through the adversity, ups and downs of the game. Guys never got too high or too low, and we fought and finished in the end, so it was good."

Fields and the Bears' offense, despite being gifted great field position all game, failed to punch the ball into the end zone, generating 4.7 yards per play on 68 plays.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's answer to the blitzing Vikings' defense was screens and quick throws that quickly became ineffective. Per Next Gen Stats, 43.2 percent of Fields' targets were at or behind the line of scrimmage, the highest in a game by any QB in 2023 (min. 20 attempts). Fields air yards per attempt of 2.7 was the lowest of his career.  

Fields' faults are plentiful, but concocting that sort of game plan for that type of quarterback is like owning a Ferrari and driving it in circles around the cul-de-sac. What's even the point?

For the second consecutive week, it appeared the Bears would waste a four-turnover effort by the defense. Fields' second fumble seemed to seal Chicago's fate. There is plenty of blame to go around for the struggling Chicago offense, from the play-calling to the porous offensive line to the lack of continuity to the quarterback missing plays. However, even the most ardent Fields backer must concede that the back-to-back fumbles were solely on the QB.

"First off, can't fumble," Fields said. "Need better ball security on that. It's crazy because Roschon (Johnson) I think he fumbled a play or two before I fumbled on the first one, so I said to him, 'Ball security is the most important thing right now,; and two plays later I fumble, then the second one was like a back breaker."

Luckily for Fields, his defense gave him another shot to make a big play finally.

"Relief. Relief," the QB said. "We came in at halftime, and we were up, defense was playing a great game, offense kind of got off to a slower start than we wanted to, but nothing that mattered in the first half. It mattered to us starting in the second half, so that was our message was just finish, finish, finish, because there's been too many times this season where we've been up, we didn't do a good job of finishing, so again, just going back, proud of everyone for fighting through the end, no matter what had happened, and finishing the game out. Ultimately got the dub, so yeah."

A week after being unable to finish against a division foe, Matt Eberflus's club finally won an NFC North tilt for the first time since 2021 and the first time of the coach's tenure.

Related Content

news

Bills head coach Sean McDermott: Playoff goals 'still within our reach' despite 6-6 record

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott believes his club can right the ship down the stretch following the team's Week 13 bye.
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel has no regrets calling Eagles CB James Bradberry 'trash' in offseason

Ahead of this Sunday's rematch of the NFC Championship Game, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel said he doesn't regret any the of the offseason comments he had about the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell non-committal to Josh Dobbs remaining starter

After Josh Dobbs threw four interceptions in the Vikings' 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears, Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell was non-committal to Dobbs remaining his starter while pledging to an evaluation ahead at the position.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Bears' win over Vikings on Monday night

Quarterback Justin Fields drove his squad down the field and kicker Cairo Santos booted the game-winner to push the Bears past the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Monday night.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow undergoes successful wrist surgery, will rejoin team this week to begin rehab

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery on his right wrist Monday, the team announced. 
news

Dolphins expected to sign pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul off Saints practice squad

The Miami Dolphins are expected to sign pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul off the New Orleans Saints practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening. 
news

Week 12 Monday inactives: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings. 
news

Raiders release veteran CB Marcus Peters after 12 games

The Las Vegas Raiders are parting ways with veteran defensive back Marcus Peters after 12 games, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen says Daniel Jones is starter when healthy, team will address QB position in offseason

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen met with the media on Monday and discussed Daniel Jones' status and future with the team.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers fire Frank Reich after 1-10 start to first season in Carolina

The Carolina Panthers are firing head coach Frank Reich after a 1-10 start to his first season with the team, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.