Bears pause in-person football activities after positive COVID-19 test

Published: Dec 10, 2020 at 10:29 AM
Kevin Patra

The Chicago Bears are working from home Thursday.

The team announced a positive COVID-19 test that caused the closure of Hallas Hall.

"This morning we were notified that we had a positive COVID-19 test," the team said in a statement. "As a result, the club has elected to pause all in-person football activities today and close Halas Hall. Instead, all meetings will be conducted virtually. The individual who tested positive has been contacted and has already begun self-isolation. We are working with the NFL medical experts to identify close contacts and follow the league's guidance. The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority."

The team did not make public whether the positive test came from a player, coach or staff member.

It's possible that after contact tracing is finished, the club could unpause in-person activities and re-open the facility if given the all-clear by the league.

Thursday marked the second time this season the Bears have closed their facility. In Week 9, center ﻿Cody Whitehair﻿ tested positive. Chicago has yet to have any of the contests postponed due to COVID-19 this season.

The Bears are amid preparation for Sunday's home game against ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ and the Houston Texans. Losers of six-straight games, Chicago is attempting to remain in the postseason hunt in the final four weeks.

