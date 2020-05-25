Bears' Nagy to use starters in preseason, regrets 2019 benching

Matt Nagy has been running NFL offenses for the past four seasons. He coached them alongside bright minds Andy Reid and Doug Pederson for several years before that. But 2020 will be only Nagy's third as a head coach.

He opened each of his first two seasons by winning three of the first four games, losing the season opener to the Packers both times. It's how Chicago lost, and perhaps fared on offense in the ensuing weeks, that has Nagy determined to make a change for the coming season.

The 42-year-old coach reiterated, unlike last year, he'll play his starters in the preseason.