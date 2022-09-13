Around the NFL

Bears LB Roquan Smith expects to face 'best version' of Aaron Rodgers after Packers' Week 1 loss

Published: Sep 13, 2022 at 10:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Chicago Bears basked in an upset victory in sloppy conditions over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers got pounded by the Minnesota Vikings.

The results weren't what most expected entering the season. With that backdrop, the division rivals prepare to meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.

With a new coach in Matt Eberflus and an overhauled roster, most Bears don't have much experience seeing first-hand how Aaron Rodgers has dominated the rivalry, famously telling a Soldier Field crowd he "owns" them. Roquan Smith does.

The linebacker is 1-7 against Rodgers in his career, including the epic 2018 collapse in his first game against the MVP quarterback.

While Eberflus downplayed the rivalry, Smith knows to plan for fireworks from Rodgers, who he expects will be peeved after the opening-week debacle.

"The guy is one of the greatest to ever play the game, and as a competitor myself, I love going against people like that," Smith said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "I'm sure he'll be a little bit [angry] after this last game.

"Hey, you wouldn't want it any other way -- get the best version of him, then we get the dub, and it will be even sweeter."

Last year, the Packers got thumped opening week by New Orleans, then ripped off seven consecutive victories to regain control of the NFC North. That run in 2021 began by whipping division opponent Detroit in prime time.

The Bears have lost six straight matchups to the Packers, dating back to 2018. Chicago has the chance to end the slide and put the Packers in a 0-2 hole to open the season.

