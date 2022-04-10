Bears franchise's 'clear vision' for future attracted QB Trevor Siemian

It's been an offseason more notable for departures than additions for the Chicago Bears.

Under new head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles, there have seemingly been more questions created than anticipation offered.

That's not the vantage point of quarterback Trevor Siemian, who signed with the Bears to take on the role of the veteran backup behind budding franchise QB Justin Fields.

Within the Bears' new-look organization, Siemian sees a strong visualization of what lies ahead and that was a prevailing reason he was enticed to sign with the franchise.

"The compass is set," Siemian said, via the Bears' team website. "These are really smart guys who believe in what they're doing and have a clear vision for the direction of the club. That was something that was attractive for me. … There were a few [opportunities], but none that got me as excited as coming here."

Siemian visited with the Las Vegas Raiders and Bears prior to signing his deal to join Chicago. His task ahead is not an unfamiliar one as he spent last season with the New Orleans Saints backing up a former first-round pick in Jameis Winston, just as he'll do with Fields.

Clearly, it's not an apples-to-apples comparison as Winston is now a veteran in the NFL and Fields is about to enter his second year. Another difference is that building around Fields is the onus at hand for the Bears, and Siemian is well aware of that.

"That's kind of been my role the last several years is backup quarterback, kind of figuring out and identifying what the starter needs," Siemian said. "For Justin, I can give him a little bit of perspective. I don't want to act like I have all the answers and he's certainly going to get plenty of coaching. But being a young starter -- cause I was [one] several years ago -- you need kind of a foxhole guy. Or a guy on some days to talk football with, and on some days to talk about movies or whatever else and shoot the breeze with. Justin's got so much potential, so I'm looking to do whatever I can to help him hopefully make a jump here."

The 30-year-old Siemian has an abundance of experience to draw from and pass along to Fields.

Since joining the NFL in 2015 as a seventh-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos, he's been part of a Super Bowl winner, he's started 29 games and been a teammate of all-time-great QBs Peyton Manning and Drew Brees.

"You try to learn so much and it can be overwhelming," Siemian said. "But to me it's exciting because you can bite off as much as you can in this game and there's always things you can learn from different players. I've been around Peyton and Drew, but I've also been around some other really good players that I try to pick things up from. … Certainly with those two guys, I know what it looks like to play at that Hall of Fame-type level. And each guy does it differently. I think that was cool to see."

Something all Bears fans are eager to see is the maturation of Fields.