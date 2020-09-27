NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Bears-Falcons game will be played after no Falcons test positive for COVID-19 Saturday

Published: Sep 27, 2020 at 09:01 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Around The NFL Writer

Sunday's Chicago Bears-Atlanta Falcons contest is on as scheduled after a brief COVID-19 scare.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that the game, set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is a go after Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell's positive COVID test and placement on the COVID-19/reserve list on Saturday.

Rapoport added all Falcons players and personnel have been cleared for Sunday's game after the league conducted contact tracing over the last 24 hours and pre-game testing on Saturday, from which there were no positives concluded.

Contract tracing was used to determine who came in contact with Terrell in recent days, as all NFL players and Tier 1/2 individuals wear tracking devices all day in the facility. Rapoport reported the tracers found no players registered as being a close contact for Terrell.

Terrell, a rookie first-round draft pick by the Falcons, is the first player to be placed on the COVID-19 list since the beginning of the 2020 season. Players can be placed on the list if they test positive for COVID-19 or if they've been exposed to someone who tested positive.

The rest of the league's teams and players are also clear for Sunday's slate, Rapoport added.

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) inactive vs. Chicago Bears
news

Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) inactive vs. Chicago Bears

Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones officially is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears due to a hamstring injury.
Coaches fined for not wearing face masks have appealed
news

Coaches fined for not wearing face masks have appealed

Head coaches who have been fined by the NFL for violating rules of wearing face masks on the sidelines have appealed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per source.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) carries the ball during an NFL Week 1 football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Packers won 43-34. (David Stluka via AP)
news

Injury roundup: Packers' Davante Adams will be a game-time decision

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was listed as doubtful with a minor hamstring strain and will be a game-time decision, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Vic Beasley hopes to make Titans debut in Week 3, eager to 'add more versatility' to defense
news

Vic Beasley hopes to make Titans debut in Week 3, eager to 'add more versatility' to defense

After starting his Titans tenure off on the wrong foot, Vic Beasley is ready to move forward and get back on the field. Week 3 could finally give him that opportunity.
Chargers DE Melvin Ingram (knee) placed on IR, eligible to return in Week 6
news

Chargers DE Melvin Ingram (knee) placed on IR, eligible to return in Week 6

Less than a day after his Week 3 availability was considered doubtful, Melvin Ingram has been placed on injured reserve. The L.A. Chargers announced the designation on Saturday amongst a number of other moves. 
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell tests positive for COVID-19, placed on reserve list
news

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell tests positive for COVID-19, placed on reserve list

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J.Terrell has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Saturday.
Buccaneers announce plans to host fans at Raymond James Stadium in 2020
news

Buccaneers announce plans to host fans at Raymond James Stadium in 2020

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced plans to host fans at Raymond James Stadium starting with a soft opening set for Week 4.
Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

After placing running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ on injured reserve, the Carolina Panthers have promoted ﻿Reggie Bonnafon﻿ from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.
Watt brothers reunite in Week 3's Texans-Steelers matchup
news

Watt brothers reunite in Week 3's Texans-Steelers matchup

When the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Houston Texans in Week 3, J.J., Derek and T.J. Watt will be the fourth known trio of brothers to play at least one game together in NFL history.
NFL sends memo reminding clubs of game day protocols; team under investigation
news

NFL sends memo reminding clubs of game day protocols; team under investigation

Ahead of Sunday's slate of NFL games, the league issued a memo Friday reminding clubs about game day protocols.
Week 3 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action
news

Week 3 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us. Below is a full tally of the official injury report and game day designations for all 14 games on Sunday.
