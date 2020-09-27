Bears-Falcons game will be played after no Falcons test positive for COVID-19 Saturday

Sunday's Chicago Bears-Atlanta Falcons contest is on as scheduled after a brief COVID-19 scare.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that the game, set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is a go after Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell's positive COVID test and placement on the COVID-19/reserve list on Saturday.

Rapoport added all Falcons players and personnel have been cleared for Sunday's game after the league conducted contact tracing over the last 24 hours and pre-game testing on Saturday, from which there were no positives concluded.

Contract tracing was used to determine who came in contact with Terrell in recent days, as all NFL players and Tier 1/2 individuals wear tracking devices all day in the facility. Rapoport reported the tracers found no players registered as being a close contact for Terrell.

Terrell, a rookie first-round draft pick by the Falcons, is the first player to be placed on the COVID-19 list since the beginning of the 2020 season. Players can be placed on the list if they test positive for COVID-19 or if they've been exposed to someone who tested positive.