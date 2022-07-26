Bears DE Robert Quinn reports to training camp after skipping mandatory minicamp

Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn is in the building as Chicago begins training camp.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Quinn reported to camp Tuesday, per a source informed of the situation.

The 32-year-old skipped mandatory minicamp last month, signaling questions about his future with the club. The team downplayed Quinn's absence at the time.

Quinn generated 18.5 sacks in 2021 and proved he still has a motor. With the Bears trading Khalil Mack this offseason, Quinn's presence is vital for Chicago to sport a respectable pass rush.

The question is whether reporting to camp puts to rest the uncertainty or continues questions about whether the Bears could move him in a possible trade leading up to the season.

First-year Bears general manager Ryan Poles told reporters later Tuesday that he had been informed Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith had reported to the team's facility, per the Chicago Sun-Times. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Smith does not plan to participate in camp while he deals with his own contract issue. Quinn and Smith reporting for camp means that each player will avoid fines as stipulated by the CBA.