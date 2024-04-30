Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says no 'Hollywood' drama in Chicago with Caleb Williams 

Essentially, Johnson said Caleb Williams -- or more accurately, players of similar notoriety -- need to be humbled when they get to the league and "can't bring that Hollywood stuff into the building." Now that Williams is officially Johnson's teammate, though, the Pro Bowl cornerback needed to set the record straight.

"That conversation was taken completely the wrong way," Johnson said Tuesday when appearing on the Parkins and Spiegel Show on 670 The Score of his interview on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams. "People, to me, just wanted click-bait and didn't even take into consideration the whole context of the damn conversation. Because when we were talking, she had brought up, 'Oh, how do you feel about Caleb Williams if he comes and you guys draft him? He's like Hollywood, how do you think the Hollywood will come into the locker room?' She kept using the word 'Hollywood.' I never said, 'He's Hollywood, he's this and that.' I don't know the dude.