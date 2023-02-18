Around the NFL

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on Super Bowl trip: 'That could be us'

Published: Feb 18, 2023 at 07:00 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

In terms of the final 2022 NFL standings, the Chicago Bears were further away from the Super Bowl than any other team.

However, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was in Glendale, Arizona, as the team's NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, and just being in the vicinity of the Super Bowl has opened the young talent's eyes at what dreams may come in the Windy City.

"Before I got down on the field, I went up to a suite," Johnson told the team website's Larry Mayer this week. "Just looking down on the field at everybody warming up, I thought, 'That could be me, that could be us.'"

A second-round pick out of Utah in 2020, Johnson has been a starter for the Bears since his rookie season, but he's yet to be part of a playoff victory. As Chicago is in full-blown rebuild mode and slotted with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, just how quickly general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus can turn the squad back into winners is the preeminent question for the franchise.

Related Links

For Johnson, being into town for all the Super Bowl festivities made the ultimate goal seem a little more attainable; never mind the team's 3-14 2022 record.

"It was a bittersweet feeling," Johnson said. "Being out there and seeing the environment and being able to be so close but not playing made me want to be better, made me want to win so much more to try to get to play in a game of that magnitude."

Johnson, who started 11 games last season with 35 tackles and seven passes defended, has seen high-profile teammates come and go lately. Defensive end Robert Quinn was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Khalil Mack was sent to the Chargers, and Roquan Smith was shipped to the Baltimore Ravens.

But Johnson's set to return for the final year of his rookie contract in 2023.

Next season will be a pivotal one for Johnson and the franchise as a whole. The Bears went from worst to first in the NFC North back in 2018. Perhaps another massive turnaround lies ahead, but a critical free agency period and draft are first and second on the docket.

For now, Johnson is drinking in the Super Bowl experiences with hopes of one day playing in the game rather than just taking it in.

Related Content

news

Seahawks GM John Schneider not worried about Buccaneers OC Dave Canales luring away QB Geno Smith

With former Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales having moved on to the Buccaneers, perhaps he could persuade QB Geno Smith to sign with Tampa Bay. Seattle general manager John Schneider believes he's still got a leg up on bringing Smith back to the 'Hawks.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expects '20-30% change' with Mike McCarthy calling plays

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott "excited" and embracing change to head coach Mike McCarthy calling plays.

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf dunks his way to NBA celebrity all-star game MVP

Fast commanding recognition as a stellar all-around athlete, Seahawks WR DK Metcalf put on a highlight-reel performance Friday night as he propelled Team Dwayne over Team Ryan, 81-78, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown to become next offensive coordinator

Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown is leaving Los Angeles for the Panthers' offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The team later announced it had agreed to terms with Brown.

news

Matthew Slater returning for 16th season with Patriots

Matthew Slater is giving it another go in New England. The longtime special teams ace is returning for a 16th NFL season with the Patriots, the team announced Friday.

news

Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr set to visit Jets this weekend

Derek Carr's free agency tour is set to begin in New York with a visit with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders finalizing deal to hire Eric Bieniemy as new offensive coordinator

Just days after celebrating his second Super Bowl triumph, longtime Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is likely heading to Washington to assume the same role with the Commanders.

news

Niners QB Trey Lance clears up Titans rumors after Ran Carthon post: 'I don't want to be anywhere else'

Trey Lance attempted to clear the air after he created a social media stir when he reposted the announcement that the Titans hired former 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon to be the team's general manager with three crossed-finger emojis.

news

Howie Roseman prioritizing Jalen Hurts extension, says Carson Wentz deal won't inform discussions

The Eagles are preparing to give Jalen Hurts a massive raise with a new contract at some point this offseason. Howie Roseman says he won't let the letdown of the Carson Wentz deal inform his thinking on Hurts' contract.

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones agrees to reduced salary of $11 million for 2023 season

The Green Bay Packers and running back Aaron Jones have agreed to a reduced salary of $11 million for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE