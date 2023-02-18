Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on Super Bowl trip: 'That could be us'

For Johnson, being into town for all the Super Bowl festivities made the ultimate goal seem a little more attainable; never mind the team's 3-14 2022 record.

"It was a bittersweet feeling," Johnson said. "Being out there and seeing the environment and being able to be so close but not playing made me want to be better, made me want to win so much more to try to get to play in a game of that magnitude."

Johnson, who started 11 games last season with 35 tackles and seven passes defended, has seen high-profile teammates come and go lately. Defensive end Robert Quinn was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Khalil Mack was sent to the Chargers, and Roquan Smith was shipped to the Baltimore Ravens.

But Johnson's set to return for the final year of his rookie contract in 2023.

Next season will be a pivotal one for Johnson and the franchise as a whole. The Bears went from worst to first in the NFC North back in 2018. Perhaps another massive turnaround lies ahead, but a critical free agency period and draft are first and second on the docket.