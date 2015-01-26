Battle of the big running backs: Lynch vs. Blount

How does Bill Belichick counter? Perhaps as he did in Super Bowl XXXVI against the Rams, concentrating the game plan on running back Marshall Faulk. The Patriots went out of their way to attack Faulk whether he had the ball or not, hitting him especially hard on pass routes. But that was aimed more at disrupting a runner who caught 81 balls out of the backfield in 2000. Lynch isn't used that way, meaning that Vince Wilfork and friends will have to win their one-on-one matchups to gang tackle this ferocious back at the line.