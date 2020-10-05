Battista: Eagles on top of dismal, three-win NFC East heap

McCarthy talks a lot about complementary football -- he did it again after Sunday's game -- and, given the stumbling defense, that means the offense has to roll up the points. Given the star power on offense, that isn't an unreasonable ask. But the offense turned the ball over another three times, including fumbles on consecutive plays by Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott in the first half that contributed to the 27-point deficit the Cowboys had to dig out of -- "unacceptable," Prescott called the turnovers -- and an interception that ended the last-gasp comeback attempt. It was the third straight week the Cowboys have allowed at least 38 points -- the first time that's happened since the Cowboys' inaugural season of 1960 -- and the third-straight game that the Cowboys trailed by at least 14 points. Because they have been in such big holes for three weeks, there is no balance to the offense. On Sunday, Elliott had just 12 rushes, while Prescott attempted 58 passes, an escalation from the 47 and 57 attempts he had in the previous two games, respectively.

McCarthy was expected to bring his acumen with quarterbacks and his playoff experience with him to Dallas. But as much complaining and undermining as Jason Garrett endured in his nine full seasons as Cowboys head coach -- and there was plenty, including in those Jones gatherings with reporters -- he can say one thing. He never started a season 1-3.

"Four weeks is a pattern and this pattern has to stop," McCarthy said.