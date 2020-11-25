Baltimore Ravens considering flying to Pittsburgh on Thursday

The Baltimore Ravens' Thursday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers remains on schedule to be played on Thanksgiving. However, the Ravens might adjust their pregame plans as they deal with positive COVID-19 tests.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team is considering flying out on the day of the game Thursday, instead of the customary day before, per sources informed of the situation.

The short flight, coupled with the game kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET, could allow Baltimore to spend as little time as possible on the road. Traveling on the day of the game is unusual but not unprecedented.

A generic commuter flight from Baltimore to Pittsburgh takes around an hour.