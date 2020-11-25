Around the NFL

Baltimore Ravens considering flying to Pittsburgh on Thursday

Published: Nov 25, 2020 at 08:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens' Thursday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers remains on schedule to be played on Thanksgiving. However, the Ravens might adjust their pregame plans as they deal with positive COVID-19 tests.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team is considering flying out on the day of the game Thursday, instead of the customary day before, per sources informed of the situation.

The short flight, coupled with the game kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET, could allow Baltimore to spend as little time as possible on the road. Traveling on the day of the game is unusual but not unprecedented.

A generic commuter flight from Baltimore to Pittsburgh takes around an hour.

This week, four Ravens have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after either positive test results or as close contacts, including running backs ﻿Mark Ingram﻿ and ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿, defensive lineman Brandon Williams and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee. Additional staff members have also tested positive.

Related Content

news

Jaguars will be without 3 defensive coaches vs. Browns due to COVID-19, including DC Todd Wash

The Jaguars will be without three defensive coaches for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Coach Doug Marrone said DC Todd Wash was among those unavailable this week due to COVID-19 protocols. 
news

Jaguars QB Mike Glennon to start Sunday against Browns

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said QB Mike Glennon will start over rookie Jake Luton against the Browns on Sunday.
news

Ron Rivera might 'smash pumpkins' to jumpstart Washington offense vs. Cowboys

Mike McCarthy smashed watermelons to get the Cowboys out of their funk. In advance of Thursday's Thanksgiving showdown with those Cowboys, Washington coach Ron Rivera quipped that he might have to copy the bit -- albeit with a different type of fruit. 
news

Texans QB Deshaun Watson, Rams WR Robert Woods lead Players of the Week

On the heels of huge performances in victories, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Rams receiver Robert Woods hauled in weekly honors to lead the way for the Week 11 Players of the Week.
news

Bengals planning to start QB Brandon Allen over Ryan Finley vs. Giants

The Bengals' backup QB will remain the backup, and a former practice squad QB will leapfrog to the starting gig in the wake of ﻿Joe Burrow﻿'s season-ending knee injury. Mike Garafolo reports Cincinnati plans to start Brandon Allen on Sunday against the Giants.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews: 'People are starting to count us out, and that's fine'

After losing three of their last four headed into a Thanksgiving Day matchup vs. the Steelers, Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews looks forward to proving the doubters wrong. 
news

Entire Jaguars defensive staff not at facility due to COVID protocols

Due to a positive coronavirus test, the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coaching staff is not at the team facility on Tuesday in adherence to league COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Steelers can become first team to clinch playoff berth this season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only undefeated team left this season and could become the first to clinch a playoff berth this week.
news

Chargers to designate RB Austin Ekeler to return from injured reserve

The Chargers are set to welcome a friendly face back to their backfield in the weeks ahead. Los Angeles plans to designate running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ to return from injured reserve this week
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians blames lack of continuity for offense's issues

Bruce Arians told reporters Tuesday he doesn't think ﻿Tom Brady﻿ has a confidence problem, even after Brady threw two game-swinging interceptions in Tampa Bay's loss to Los Angeles.
news

NFL Week 15 Saturday doubleheader: Bills-Broncos, Panthers-Packers

The Week 15 games between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers will be played on Saturday, Dec. 19 as part of a doubleheader on NFL Network.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL