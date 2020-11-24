Ravens cancel practice, remain virtual; no change to game vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens are conducting business virtually for the second straight day as a result of a developing situation related to COVID-19.

One day after three Ravens -- running backs ﻿Mark Ingram﻿ and ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿, and defensive lineman Brandon Williams -- landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a result of positive tests (Ingram and Dobbins) and a close contact (Williams), Baltimore has canceled practice and will conduct all further team activities remotely on Tuesday, the team announced.

The Ravens also canceled Tuesday media availability because of the condensed schedule the team is operating within this week. Baltimore is set to face Pittsburgh in a key AFC North match-up on Thanksgiving.

The NFL has maintained the game will go on as scheduled, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.