Baltimore Ravens agree to deal with Justin Forsett

Published: Mar 12, 2015 at 07:40 AM
Kevin Patra

Justin Forsett got his wish. The running back will remain in Baltimore.

The Ravens announced Thursday that Forsett agreed to a three-year deal to remain the team's lead back. NFL Media's Albert Breer reports the deal is worth about $9 million.

The 29-year-old journeyman enjoyed a breakout season in Baltimore in 2014, becoming the workhouse in the Ravens' zone-running scheme. Forsett galloped for 1,266 yards on 237 carries with eight touchdowns.

The former Cal Berkeley back told NFL Media columnist Michael Silver he was hoping to get out of the "friend zone" after spending his first seven seasons with five teams. Forsett finally got a proposal from the Ravens

The first-time Pro Bowl running back should lead what could otherwise be a young backfield rotation in new coordinator Marc Trestman's offense. The Ravens could add a rookie in a deep draft at the position to go along with Forsett and Lorenzo Taliaferro.

When Trestman signed on to take over for Gary Kubiak this offseason, the coordinator said he'd keep the zone-blocking system in place after it helped unleashed Forsett last year. Now with the running back locked down the Ravens can focus on replenishing the receiving corps for Joe Flacco.

