Baker Mayfield on potential Browns reconciliation: 'The mutual decision on both sides is to move on'

Published: Jun 28, 2022 at 12:32 PM
Kevin Patra

With Deshaun Watson facing potential NFL discipline pending a league investigation into if he violated the league's personal-conduct policy after being accused of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions, it's possible the Cleveland Browns could hang onto Baker Mayfield as insurance for a playoff-caliber roster.

Asked on Tuesday during his youth football camp if a reconciliation could be reached, Mayfield didn't scoff, but his answer was a clear indicator that he's preparing for the next stage of his career.

"I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching out, but we're ready to move on, I think, on both sides," he said, via Sooner Scoop.

Mayfield added: "I think it's pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on. I'm thankful for my four years in Cleveland. There's a lot of ups and downs, and a ton of learning experiences that I'll forever keep with me. Teammates and friends and relationships that I'll have for a lifetime. Just flew in last night from East Lansing, Mich., for Drew Stanton. He was my mentor, he was the quarterback in Cleveland when I got drafted. Just relationships like that that you're just so thankful for. The support staff in Cleveland, the people in Cleveland; it's a great sports town. I'm thankful for it. There's no resentment toward the city of Cleveland by any means."

The former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade earlier this offseason before the Browns traded for Watson. Since Cleveland's move to acquire the former Houston Texans QB, Mayfield's status has lingered in limbo.

Cleveland has had discussions with multiple clubs about potential Mayfield trades this offseason, including the Carolina Panthers, but the Browns have yet to find a taker. Most teams considering a trade for the QB would want the Browns to pay the bulk of Mayfield's guaranteed $18.858 million salary, which Cleveland has balked at up to this point.

Mayfield noted that he was frustrated by the slow process earlier this offseason, but he knows it's out of his hands.

"I think I got frustrated with it not happening before minicamp and all those things," he said. "But that's the stuff that's out of my control, and let those things happen and fall into place. So now just controlling what I can and enjoying this (youth football camp)."

Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs sit as the two other quarterbacks on the Browns' roster. If Watson is served a lengthy suspension and Mayfield doesn't reverse course on his trade request, Brissett would be next in line to lead Cleveland.

Related Content

news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin agrees to three-year extension worth up to $70 million

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin agreed to a three-year contract extension that is worth nearly $70 million in new money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Aqib Talib to join Amazon as part of its 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that former All-Pro corner Aqib Talib will join Amazon as a studio analyst for "Thursday Night Football".

news

Melvin Gordon: Broncos RBs 'gonna go crazy' in 2022

All of the offseason hype in Denver has focused on the acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson. Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, however, could give the Broncos the best backfield in the NFL.

news

Joe Mixon: Bengals 'might be the hottest thing smokin' in the NFL on Sundays'

The Bengals fell short of a Lombardi Trophy in 2021, but running back Joe Mixon believes the team's returning experience and added free agents give Cincinnati an opportunity to be "the hottest thing" in the NFL this season.

news

WR Sterling Shepard: Giants offense 'has potential for a lot of big plays'

After years of bland offense, the New York Giants have the potential to create big plays again under new head coach Brian Daboll. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard credits that to the "moving parts" and "overwhelming" motion that goes into it.

news

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux (hip) 'fully healthy,' will 'be ready to go for training camp'

New York pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, reportedly sustained a minor hip injury during a spring practice, but Thibodeaux said Tuesday during a visit to NFL Network that it's full speed ahead for his first season.

news

Texans sued for allegedly enabling former QB Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions

The Houston Texans have been sued for allegedly enabling former quarterback Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions.

news

Luke Kuechly joins Panthers radio broadcast team for 2022 season

Luke Kuechly is back with the Panthers -- this time in the radio booth. The team announced the all-time great linebacker would be part of the broadcast team for seven games in 2022.

news

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith on QB Mac Jones: 'He's just got so much ability and so much dog in him'

Patriots players continue to hype Mac Jones as we careen toward the 2022 season. Joining NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," TE Jonnu Smith joined the chorus praising the young quarterback's mental approach.

news

Losing OT coin toss in Kansas City still stings Bills QB Josh Allen

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns in the playoffs against the Chiefs, but he was helpless in OT as Patrick Mahomes picked apart a tired Bills D.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen qualifies for 2022 World Championships following third-place finish in 110-meter hurdles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen is moving on to the World Championships after a third-place finish at Sunday's USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

