Baker Mayfield knocks Hue Jackson's move to Bengals

Mayfield, still new to the league but not to the business of both pro and college football (considering his transfer experience), has a valid point. But Jackson isn't the first to make such a move; the Bengals were founded by a man who'd been shown the door by the Browns before retreating to the banks of the Ohio River to plot his revenge (his name was Paul Brown). For Mayfield and his teammates, it's more about the fact Jackson went almost immediately from Cleveland to the team's AFC North rival in Cincinnati, in the same season.