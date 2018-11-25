Damarious Randall hands ball to Hue Jackson after INT

The Cleveland Browns encountered a familiar face on Sunday, finding their ex-coach Hue Jackson roaming Cincy's sideline as a newly minted defensive aide for the Bengals.

While Jackson calmly met with a handful of his former players before kickoff, the former Browns coach wasn't expecting what happened during the game -- not after Cleveland safety Damarious Randall picked off Andy Dalton with the Browns nursing a 21-0 lead.

Randall trotted over into enemy territory and gently handed the ball to Jackson, who quickly dropped the pigskin to the turf after his former pupil jogged away.

Jackson was fired by Cleveland following a Week 8 loss to the Steelers that dropped the Browns to 2-5-1 and gave the coach a 3-36-1 mark over two-plus seasons.