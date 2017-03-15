Austin Seferian-Jenkins suspended two games by NFL

Austin Seferian-Jenkins will be spending the first two weeks of the 2017 season away from his teammates.
Seferian-Jenkins was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and a driver's license violation in September. The Jetswere awarded Seferian-Jenkins via waivers shortly thereafter.
The tight end played in seven games and caught 10 passes for 110 yards as a Jet.
Seferian-Jenkins' arrest was the final straw for Tampa Bay during a season that also saw him get kicked out of practice by head coach Dirk Koetter during minicamp. Though he'll be available to participate in training camp and preseason games, it'll again be a disadvantageous start to the season for the tight end.