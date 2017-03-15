Around the NFL

Austin Seferian-Jenkins suspended two games by NFL

Published: Mar 15, 2017 at 10:24 AM

Austin Seferian-Jenkins will be spending the first two weeks of the 2017 season away from his teammates.

The Jets tight end has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse, the Jets announced Wednesday.

Seferian-Jenkins was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and a driver's license violation in September. The Jetswere awarded Seferian-Jenkins via waivers shortly thereafter.

The tight end played in seven games and caught 10 passes for 110 yards as a Jet.

Seferian-Jenkins' arrest was the final straw for Tampa Bay during a season that also saw him get kicked out of practice by head coach Dirk Koetter during minicamp. Though he'll be available to participate in training camp and preseason games, it'll again be a disadvantageous start to the season for the tight end.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL announces offseason plans in memo sent to teams

After weeks of discussions, the NFL announced its offseason plans in a memo sent to all 32 teams on Wednesday.
news

All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson visiting Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could be adding the game's best kick returner. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ is visiting Atlanta, and a deal between the sides is expected soon.
news

Roundup: QB Josh Dobbs staying with Steelers after agreeing to one-year deal

The Steelers are retaining a member of their QB room. Josh Dobbs is staying in Pittsburgh after agreeing to a one-year deal.
news

Woman drops lawsuit against Texans QB Deshaun Watson; 20 plaintiffs identified

One of the 22 women to have filed a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault and misconduct against Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has dropped her suit.
news

Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal worth up to $10M

The Cleveland Browns have finally landed their guy. Free-agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is signing a one-year deal to join the club.
news

Alabama WRs DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, RB Najee Harris receive positive medical reports

Three star Alabama players each received good news following medical checkups in Indianapolis last week. Ian Rapoport reports WRs DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle and RB Najee Harris all received positive reports.
news

Sheldon Rankins believes Robert Saleh's 'attacking' defense can help Jets 'turn this thing around'

Robert Saleh's defense has a history of getting the most out of its playmakers. New DT ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿ said he believes the foundation is there for the Jets to turn their fortunes around. 
news

Free-agent edge rusher Aldon Smith to visit Seahawks

Ex-Cowboys edge rusher Aldon Smith is scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

LSU linebacker Jabril Cox to have pro day on April 26

LSU linebacker Jabril Cox will hold his pro day on April 26 after a minor hamstring injury left him out of the school's initial workout for NFL scouts.
news

NFL stadiums, facilities hit 2 million COVID-19 vaccines administered 

With NFL stadiums and facilities across the country administering COVID-19 vaccines, more than 2 million vaccines have now been provided through league sites. 
news

Kyle Juszczyk will 'support whoever's under center' for 49ers in 2021

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk﻿ maintains his belief that Jimmy Garoppolo will be the 49ers' starting QB in 2021, but lends his full support for whoever is under center in San Francisco.
news

Broncos, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Lions players won't take part in voluntary offseason workouts over COVID-19 concerns

Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks players became the first groups to announce they won't attend voluntary offseason workouts. In a statement sent from the NFLPA on Tuesday, players from both teams said they would skip offseason workouts until the COVID-19 pandemic is better controlled. The Buccaneers, Lions and Patriots later followed suit.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW